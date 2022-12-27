Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Kak, Ravi Teja shine as Hyderabad tame Assam on day 1

In bowler-friendly conditions, Hyderabad pacers Karthikeya Kak and T. Ravi Teja put up an impressive show to justify their captain Tanmay Agarwal’s decision to put Assam in, as the latter was bowled out for 205 on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

In reply, the home team was 78 for three at close of play.

Ravi Teja struck the first blow, cleaning up opener and captain Kunal Saikia in the third over, then Kak forced Siddharth Sarmah to snick a slip fielder in the sixth over. Soon, Kak removed Rahul Hazarika to a smart catch at first slip as the batter edged one which moved late and away from him.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with Ravi Teja (four for 53) and Kak (three for 43) clearly enjoying on a pitch which had a tinge of grass on it.

But, there was one batter who stood out from the rest today. It was the gritty No. 8 Sarupam Purkayastha (83, 88b, 11x4, 3x6) who rescued the team from 85 for six at one stage..

Only when he was left with the last man at the other end, did Sarupam revel in his ability to play big strokes.

He stepped out to loft Kak for a straight six, hit left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who was disappointing again today, for a huge six over long-on and soon slashed Ravi Teja over point besides playing the upper cut with ease.

Assam’s Akash Sengupta takes a diving catch to dismiss Samhith Reddy off Mukhtar Hussain. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam

But for his innings, Assam had nothing much to rave about.

Hyderabad fielded three debutants – off-spinner Bhagath Varma, who bowled Akash Sengupta, Samhith Reddy and Bhavesh Seth.

In reply, the home team suffered early setbacks with Tanmay Agarwal flicking pacer Akash Sengupta to short-leg fielder, Samhith surprised by the extra bounce from pacer Mukhtar only to see Akash Sengupta pull off a diving catch behind the bowler, who also saw later Mickil Jaiswal play on to the stumps.

The scores:

Assam - 1st innings: Kunal Saikia b Ravi Teja 1, Rahul Hazarika c Thyagarajan b Kak 11, Siddharth Sarmah c Tanmay b Kak 0, Rishav Das c Mickil b Ravi Teja 14, Riyan Parag lbw b Ravi Teja 10, Sibsankar Roy c Mickil b Thyagarajan 25, Gokul Sharma lbw b Kak 24, Sarupam Purkayastha c Bhavesh b Ajay Goud 83, Akash Sengupta b Bhagath Varma 18, Mukhtar Hussain b Ravi Teja 2, Sunil Lachit not out 4.

Extras: (b-4, lb-6, w-3) 13

Total: (all out in 56.4 overs) 205.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-3, 3-13, 4-32, 5-42, 6-85, 7-119, 8-161, 9-166, 10-205.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi 16-0-53-4, Kak 13-3-43-3, Ajay Goud 10.4-0-17-1, Thyagarajan 13-0-55-1, Varma 4-0-27-1.

Hyderabad - 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Rahul b Akash 21, K. Rohit Rayudu batting 22, M. Samhith Reddy c Akash b Mukhtar 11, Mickil Jaiswal b Mukhtar 4, Buddhi Rahul batting 16.

Extras: (b-4) 4

Total: (for three wickets in 27 overs) 78.

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-46, 3-50.

Assam bowling: Mukhtar 9-1-25-2, Sunil 3-1-11-0, Parag 9-3-14-0, Akash 3-0-16-0, Purkayastha 3-0-8-0.