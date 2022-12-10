Domestic

Former Hyderabad Cricket Association presidents to convene SGM on December 11, call for conducting Apex Council election

V. V. Subrahmanyam
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The single point agenda of the meeting is to call for the AGM and appoint an Election Officer for conducting the election to the Apex Council. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former Presidents of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Messrs N. Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub and G. Vinod, have issued a signed statement convening the Special General Meeting of the HCA at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on December 11 from 10.30 AM.

The single point agenda of the meeting is to call for the AGM and appoint an Election Officer for conducting the election to the Apex Council, they said.

“The SGM which was supposed to be held on November 13 was postponed due to the Cooch Behar Trophy (under-19) matches and will now be held tomorrow,” they said.

“The Annual General Meeting shall be held every year, not later than September 30, at such a place and time the President may fix as has been contemplated under Rule 8 (1) of the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations,” they said.

“The President has miserably failed in his duty to call the AGM as per the rules of the HCA. And furthermore as the term of the Apex Council has ended on September 26, 2022, the General Body members in the meeting held on November 3 had requisitioned the SGM,” the former HCA chiefs said.

“The general body members had met on October 3 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium wherein the members resolved to call for the SGM to conduct the elections to the Apex Council for the period 2022-2025 as per the rules,” they said.

