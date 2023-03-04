Irani Cup: Jaiswal’s record century helps Rest of India close-in on victory against Madhya Pradesh

At a venue best known as the place where Sachin Tendulkar created history by becoming the first men’s batter to score a double hundred in one-day internationals, another Mumbai batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, too, got his name in the record books, albeit in the longest format of the game.

On day four of the Irani Cup here at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Jaiswal - who slammed a brilliant 213 on day one for Rest of India - made 144 (157b, 16x4, 3x6) in the second innings to help his side set a daunting target of 437 for Madhya Pradesh.

With the twin hundreds, he holds the record for the most runs in a single Irani Cup match with 357 runs.

The 21-year-old started day four on 58 and looked to be batting on a different pitch, unperturbed by the MP pacers who ran through RoI’s middle order at the other end.

On an overcast day with a gentle breeze blowing across the ground, MP speedsters Avesh Khan and Ankit Kushwah took advantage of the conditions and scalped two wickets each to leave RoI at 122 for five. The home team bowlers stuck to a tight line on the stumps and restricted RoI to 246 in the second innings.

Jaiswal produced an exhibition of attractive shotmaking with decisive footwork in a chanceless knock, even as other batters struggled with the low bounce by being rooted in the crease. He started with two consecutive boundaries towards the third-man region off Kushwah before consolidating as wickets started falling at the other end.

The former India under-19 skipper then quickly moved from 89 to 101 in four balls by hitting off-spinner Saransh Jain for three boundaries in one over. He first swept him through square leg, followed by a whip off the backfoot past wide long-on and then a late cut past the slip to get to his second century of the match.

Chasing 437 for victory, MP finished the day on 81 for two, with skipper Himanshu Mantri leading from the front, batting on 51.

After taking a 190-run first innings lead, RoI will feel it has one hand on the cup unless MP batters can score 356 more runs on the final day.