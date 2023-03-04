Domestic

Irani Cup: Jaiswal’s record century helps Rest of India close-in on victory against Madhya Pradesh

Jaiswal followed up his first-inning double century with a 144-run knock in the second innings as Rest of India set a target of 437 runs for Madhya Pradesh.

S. Dipak Ragav
GWALIOR 04 March, 2023 18:26 IST
GWALIOR 04 March, 2023 18:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 144 in the second innings saw him become the highest scoring batter in a single Irani Cup match with 357 runs.

FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 144 in the second innings saw him become the highest scoring batter in a single Irani Cup match with 357 runs. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Jaiswal followed up his first-inning double century with a 144-run knock in the second innings as Rest of India set a target of 437 runs for Madhya Pradesh.

At a venue best known as the place where Sachin Tendulkar created history by becoming the first men’s batter to score a double hundred in one-day internationals, another Mumbai batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, too, got his name in the record books, albeit in the longest format of the game.

On day four of the Irani Cup here at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Jaiswal - who slammed a brilliant 213 on day one for Rest of India - made 144 (157b, 16x4, 3x6) in the second innings to help his side set a daunting target of 437 for Madhya Pradesh. 

Also Read
Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first batter to record double hundred and hundred in same Irani Cup match

With the twin hundreds, he holds the record for the most runs in a single Irani Cup match with 357 runs.

The 21-year-old started day four on 58 and looked to be batting on a different pitch, unperturbed by the MP pacers who ran through RoI’s middle order at the other end.

On an overcast day with a gentle breeze blowing across the ground, MP speedsters Avesh Khan and Ankit Kushwah took advantage of the conditions and scalped two wickets each to leave RoI at 122 for five. The home team bowlers stuck to a tight line on the stumps and restricted RoI to 246 in the second innings.

Jaiswal produced an exhibition of attractive shotmaking with decisive footwork in a chanceless knock, even as other batters struggled with the low bounce by being rooted in the crease. He started with two consecutive boundaries towards the third-man region off Kushwah before consolidating as wickets started falling at the other end. 

The former India under-19 skipper then quickly moved from 89 to 101 in four balls by hitting off-spinner Saransh Jain for three boundaries in one over. He first swept him through square leg, followed by a whip off the backfoot past wide long-on and then a late cut past the slip to get to his second century of the match.

Chasing 437 for victory, MP finished the day on 81 for two, with skipper Himanshu Mantri leading from the front, batting on 51.

After taking a 190-run first innings lead, RoI will feel it has one hand on the cup unless MP batters can score 356 more runs on the final day.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us