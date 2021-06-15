BCCI appoints three-member committee to look after JKCA affairs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a three-member administrative committee to look after the affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

The committee - which will be headed by Brigadier Anil Gupta, along with advocate Sunil Sethi and former cricketer Mithun Manhas - will be looking after the cricket body until the elections are held and will directly coordinate with the Board.

In March, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed the BCCI to look into the cricketing affairs of the JKCA and during its apex council meeting in April, the Board set up a committee - spearheaded by Rajeev Shukla and Dhumal - to look into the cricketing affairs in Jammu and Kashmir. The JKCA was previously run by a committee under administrator Justice (retd) CK Prasad, with Bukhari acting as the CEO.

“As per the court’s directive, the BCCI has formed the administrative committee and I will be joined by a legal expert and a cricket expert. The committee will regularly communicate with the BCCI and look after the administration until the elections are held,” Brigadier Gupta told Sportstar on Tuesday.

Manhas, too, confirmed the development. Manhas has been a former Jammu and Kashmir captain and a coach and his experience will help in improving the cricketing affairs in the valley.

On May 27, Sportstar was the first publication to report that the coaching staff of Jammu and Kashmir - which include former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan - were yet to receive payments for the 2019-20 domestic season. But now, Board insiders have indicated that the payment process could start soon.