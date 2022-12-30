Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Goa’s grit denies Karnataka outright win

A stubborn Goa held firm to deny Karnataka an outright victory in their Ranji Trophy Elite ‘C’ match in Panaji on Friday.

Karnataka, hoping for an innings victory on the back of a huge total of 603, enforced the follow-on in the morning session. Goa’s second essay lasted 45 overs, before the teams agreed to a draw at the stroke of Tea.

The home side looked in no danger of yielding ground at 150 for three. Amogh Desai (25), Sumiran Amonkar (26), Suyash Prabhudessai (61 n.o.) and Snehal Kauthankar (21) blunted the Karnataka bowling attack.

It was a good outing for Prabhudessai, who made 87 in the first innings.

Karnataka was without the services of fast bowler Ronit More on the final day. More had pulled up with a niggle in the evening session of the third day. Left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde took the new ball, and scalped Amonkar.

Resuming the first essay on 321 for eight, Goa batted 12.5 overs to add 52 runs to the tally. Skipper Darshan Misal was the last wicket to fall, dismissed by speedster Vyshak Vijaykumar for 95.

The three points earned from this fixture took Karnataka to 13 points (one win and two draws). Goa recorded a third draw in as many outings.

Goa, which last faced Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy in 2001, will be pleased with the showing. Head Coach Mansur Ali Khan, who coached the Karnataka team until a few years ago, will have reason to believe that the unit can shed the minnow status and stand toe-to-toe with traditional powerhouses.

It was a special 100th first class appearance for Karnataka batter Manish Pandey, who made a blistering unbeaten double-century. Captain Mayank Agarwal stated that Pandey’s exploits make the team stronger.

“It really augurs well for the team. Playing 100 games is an achievement, and for Manish to get a double century is fantastic. He looked in very good touch, and the shots he played were very good. Because of his high strike rate, the team got an extra 15-20 overs to bowl,” Mayank said.

The score: Karnataka - 1st innings: 603/7 declared

Goa - 1st innings: Sumiran Amonkar c Sharath b Hegde 30, Amogh Desai b More 5, Suyash Prabhudessai lbw Hegde 87, Snehal Kauthankar c Pandey b Gowtham 21, Siddhesh Lad c Jose b Vyshak 63, Eknath Kerkar lbw b Gowtham 5, Darshan Misal c Jose b Vyshak 95, Arjun Tendulkar c Sharath b Vyshak 0, Mohit Redkar c Samarth b Gowtham 6, Lakshay Garg c Pandey b Hegde 38, Felix Alemao (not out) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-16, w-2, nb-1): 23; Total (in 121.5 overs): 373.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-64, 3-128, 4-171, 5-196, 6-261, 7-263, 8-270, 9-369.

Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 19.5-8-56-0, More 18.1-10-17-1, Gowtham 40-9-140-3, Vyshak 17.5-3-60-3, Hegde 26-4-80-3.

Goa - 2nd innings: Amogh Desai c Onat b Gowtham 25, Sumiran Amonkar c Jose b Hegde 26, Suyash Prabhudessai (not out) 61, Snehal Kauthankar lbw b Vyshak 21, Darshan Misal (not out) 10; Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-1): 7; Total (for three wkts, in 45 overs): 150.

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-75, 3-115.

Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 6-1-25-0,Hegde 17-3-69-1, Vyshak 7-3-12-1, Gowtham 12-4-35-1, Jose 2-0-3-0, Samarth 1-1-0-0.