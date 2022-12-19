Ranji Trophy: Karnataka takes on Puducherry at home, eyes first win

Karnataka should have it easy against Puducherry in its Elite Group ‘C’ Ranji Trophy match, which commences at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Karnataka enters this fixture with three points in the bag, having secured the first-innings lead against Services in its opening outing at the same venue.

Puducherry, on the other hand, suffered a 132-run defeat at the hands of Chhattisgarh. On a tough pitch at CAP Ground 2, Puducherry could not recover after getting dismissed for 37 in the first essay.

The home side does have a couple of failings it must address. The bowling attack relies heavily on pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa, who keeps batters on edge by keeping it in the right areas. The other fast bowlers - Ronit More and Vyshak Vijaykumar - were inconsistent.

At one point, it looked like the poor bowling might cost Karnataka. After making 304 in the first innings, Karnataka looked like it might lose the advantage when Services moved to 237 for six, on the back of a century from captain Rajat Paliwal.

On the batting front, Nikin Jose, B.R. Sharath and K. Gowtham got among the runs in the first innings. R. Samarth came good in the second essay, making a clean 119.

Puducherry will need a much improved show to test Karnataka. Skipper Paras Dogra, who made mountains of runs for Himachal Pradesh before moving to his new team, is the leader of the batting unit.

Wicketkeeper-batter Arun Karthik, who started his domestic career with Tamil Nadu, must also step up to the plate.