 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Madhya Pradesh defeats Bengal in last-over thriller, continues unbeaten run

Harpreet Singh Batia and Venkatesh Iyer completed the run chase for Madhya Pradesh by scoring 13 runs required in the first four balls of the final over by Kanishk Seth.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 18:51 IST , RAJKOT - 3 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Bengal at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Bengal at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Bengal at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / THE HINDU

Madhya Pradesh put one foot into the knockout stage after a thrilling last-over win against Bengal during the fourth-round fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C here on Friday.

Mohammed Shami conceded nine runs in the penultimate over when Madhya Pradesh needed 22 runs. There was a bit of panic in the Bengal camp when Shami lay on the ground holding his lower back. However, he stood up after brief treatment to complete the over without further trouble.

With 13 needed off the final over, Kanishk Seth strayed away from his line and Harpreet Singh Bhatia made full use of it to gather two fours to begin the over. Bhatia then gave the strike to Venkatesh Iyer, who completed the 190-run chase with another four.

MP thrived in the chase when Rajat Patidar (68 off 40) and Subhransu Senapati (50 off 33) were at the crease, manipulating the field and finding boundaries regularly.

READ | Pyla, Ashwin, Sasikanth guide Andhra to convincing victory over Maharashtra

Bengal paid the price for dropping Patidar early in his innings as he carried his form from the last game. The MP captain found the fence effortlessly, hitting six fours and four sixes, including two slog sweeps against Writtick Chatterjee in the same over. Senapati went after Pradipta Pramanik, smacking him for two sixes and as many boundaries.

The game opened up in the 17th over when Sayan Ghosh removed both the set batters within six deliveries. Senapati’s off-stump was uprooted when he missed a slog and Patidar miscued one straight to long-on.

But Iyer and Bhatia held their nerves and ensured MP remained unbeaten in group ‘A’.

After opting to bat, Bengal batters showed urgency to score runs from the start. Abishek Porel and Karan Lal hit 46 runs in the first four overs. Porel targeted Avesh Khan, hitting him for two sixes and as many fours. He was later caught trying to play a slog sweep against Kumar Kartikeya.

Karan Lal took down Iyer for two fours and six in one over, adding 45 runs for the second wicket with Shakir Habib Gandhi. Lal was struck in front after hitting Shivam Shukla for two fours.

Gandhi, too, cleared the rope against both Shukla and Kartikeya and was involved in a 29-ball 42-run stand with his captain Sudip Gharami. Eventually, Shukla had both the batters caught in the same over.

Shahbaz Ahmed launched Kartikeya over the rope thrice and pulled Avesh for another maximum during his quickfire 37 off 16 balls. He was then caught at deep square leg trying to clear a full toss off Tripuresh Singh.

Ahmed’s dismissal in the 19th over followed by three wickets in the last, including two runouts, kept Bengal’s score to 189/9 when it looked on its way to touch the 200-run mark at one point.

Related stories

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Venkatesh Iyer /

Rajat Patidar /

Mohammed Shami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers; Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan next as knockouts battle heats up
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa declares after Tea, sets Sri Lanka target of 516
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Madhya Pradesh defeats Bengal in last-over thriller, continues unbeaten run
    Sahil Mathur
  4. East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Diamantakos starts for EBFC against NEUFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF, FC Goa dismiss conflict of interest talks over Marquez’s dual coaching role
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Madhya Pradesh defeats Bengal in last-over thriller, continues unbeaten run
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Pyla, Ashwin, Sasikanth guide Andhra to convincing victory over Maharashtra
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Ravi Teja four-fer, Rayudu-Tilak stand help Hyderabad to facile win over Bihar
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Mahipal Lomror on IPL 2025 Auction: ‘Prefer playing matches over getting paid more’
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hardik Pandya special gives Baroda spectacular win against Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers; Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan next as knockouts battle heats up
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa declares after Tea, sets Sri Lanka target of 516
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Madhya Pradesh defeats Bengal in last-over thriller, continues unbeaten run
    Sahil Mathur
  4. East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Diamantakos starts for EBFC against NEUFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF, FC Goa dismiss conflict of interest talks over Marquez’s dual coaching role
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment