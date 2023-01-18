Hyderabad suffered quick blows in the final session to score 176 for five after pacer Kartikeya Kak returned with best figures of seven for 91 to restrict Maharashtra to 385 in the morning session on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

K. Rohit Rayudu (68, 186b, 4x4, 2x6) and debutant wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Radesh (55, 161b, 10x4) strung together a 100-run stand for the second wicket to keep the team’s hopes alive but the side lost four wickets in the final session to let the initiative slip back into the opposition.

Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal was bowled by pacer Pradeep Dadhe of the fifth ball of the innings before Rayudu and Rahul put on the fighting stand for the second wicket.

Another debutant Nitish Reddy (2), Chandan Sahani (2) fell cheaply to the dismay of the Hyderabad camp.