Manish Kumar Jha to coach Uttarakhand after Wasim Jaffer’s exit

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) has announced Manish Kumar Jha as head coach of the senior cricket team on Thursday. His official promotion comes in the wake of former India batsman Wasim Jaffer’s resignation from the post.



Jaffer quit his job citing interference from the selection committee and CAU secretary Mahim Verma in team selection.



Jha, who used to work as a trainer, developed his coaching acumen by taking the BCCI A Level course. Later, he coached the Uttarakhand U-23 side.

“He [Jha] coached the U-23 side, so he only will take the team forward in the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” Divya Nautiyal, founder member and director of CAU, told Sportstar.



No camps for outstation players



Opening batsman Jay Bista, who moved to Uttarakhand this season as a professional, said the outstation candidates haven’t been called for any camp after the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

“We three professional players [including Samad Fallah and Iqbal Abdullah] are directly going to go to the venue [Tamil Nadu] and quarantine. The team is having a camp in Dehradun but we weren't invited. We are practising on our own and preparing for the 50-over games.



“Earlier, the association had told us they were going to conduct the camp somewhere in Bengaluru or Baroda... wherever the tournament was going to be held," said Bista, who hammered a 60-ball 92 against Chhattisgarh in the T20s.