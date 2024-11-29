Injury scare for Mohammed Shami in Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match

Mohammed Shami had an injury scare during Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C here on Friday.

While bowling the penultimate over of the innings, when Bengal was defending a 190-run target, Shami fell in a bid to stop the ball.

As soon as he fell, the pacer looked uncomfortable and held his lower back, lying on the ground. Nitin Patel, head of the Centre of Excellence’s medical panel, ran into the field to check on him.

Patel and his team have travelled to Rajkot to keep a detailed check on the pacer’s fitness.

After a brief treatment, the 34-year-old stood up, ready to bowl his remaining five deliveries. Bengal, however, lost the match in the final over.

Sportstar understands that Shami felt a little jerk when he fell, but it hasn’t resulted in anything serious. He is expected to take the field on Sunday when Bengal faces Meghalaya.

The star India pacer last featured for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He has been out of action since then due to an ankle injury for which he went under the knife in March.