Mumbai coach Powar looks to create positive environment in the team

Besides his two Tests and 31 ODI appearances, having been a part of seven Ranji Trophy-winning squads, Ramesh Powar is aware of the pressure of being the Mumbai coach.

The former Mumbai off-spinner, after being appointed Mumbai’s coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, hoped to create a positive environment in the dressing room.

“I am thankful to CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee) and MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) for trusting my coaching abilities and I am looking forward to creating a positive environment and ensuring the team plays a positive brand of cricket, which Mumbai is always known for,” Powar told Sportstar on Tuesday.

Besides having coached the India Women and at the National Cricket Academy, Powar has also been involved at the MCA’s indoor cricket academy in the recent past.

Confident

Having either played with or worked with a majority of cricketers, Powar is confident that overcoming the disappointment of an early exit at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will not be a challenge as tough as it appears.

“I think when I meet the boys and the MCA officials and the selectors tomorrow, I will get a clear picture about where exactly we are and we’ll take it from there. I am a positive person and I always look at the brighter side,” he said.

Despite the forgettable T20 campaign, Mumbai will have happy memories of the one-day tournament in the recent past, having claimed the title in 2018-19 and making it to the knockouts last season.

“Mumbai has a bunch of talented players and the team has been doing well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the last two seasons. Besides, most of the boys have been involved in the set-up for a while now, so I am hopeful that everyone will be in a positive mindset once the squad is selected,” he said.

The team will enter the biosecure hub at Jaipur on February 13. The league stage starts on February 20, with Mumbai being placed in Group D along with Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry.