MCA chief Patil asks apex council members to submit explanatory notes in Sep 3 meeting

The Mumbai Cricket Association president Vijay Patil has asked the apex council members to submit explanatory notes during the next council meeting on September 3.

The MCA chief had to call for a Special Emergent meeting on Friday after eight apex council members wrote a requisition letter.

In the letter, the apex council members - Jagish Achrekar, Unmesh Khanvilkar, Ajinkya Naik, Gaurav Payyade, Abhay Hadap, Kaushik Godbole, Nadim Memon and Kiran Powar - had listed out agendas, including a demand to have a standard process for finalisation of all contracts for coaches, selectors and support staff.

They also demanded to shift the U-19 boot camp from Saphale to the Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy at BKC.