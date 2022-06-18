Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai qualifies for 47th final

lMumbai qualified for its 47th Ranji Trophy final on Saturday after the semifinal match against Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw in Bengaluru.

Mumbai sealed its qualification on the basis of the first innings lead.

Mumbai, the most successful team in the history of the tournament with 41 titles, will meet Madhya Pradesh in the final from June 22-26.

