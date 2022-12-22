Ranji Trophy: Mulani’s 11-wicket haul hands Mumbai innings win over Hyderabad

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani’s splendid 11-wicket haul and off-spinner Tanush Kotian with an impressive spell of five for 82 in the second innings fashioned Mumbai’s thumping, innings and 217-run win over Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Sharad Pawar Academy (Bandra) on Thursday.

Resuming at 173 for six, Hyderabad folded for 214 in the 16th over of the day with Mulani being the lead wicket-taker.

With the exception of Rohit Rayudu (77, 151b, 9x4), none of the Hyderabad batters showed the desired technique or inclination to stay put at the crease.

It was a dismal performance as the pitch was never unplayable. And, Hyderabad, after being forced to follow-on, put up another disappointing batting performance despite a decent start by seasoned openers captain Tanmay Agarwal (39, 44b, 5x4, 1x6) and P. Akshath Reddy (23, 48b, 3x4) who put on 66 before the former was visibly disappointed at being given out lbw to Kotian.

That big blow eventually saw the others except a gritty Buddhi Rahul (65, 97b, 10x4, 1x6) follow the captain.

Akshath was bowled trying to cut Kotian and soon Mickil Jaiswal (0) was trapped lbw by Mulani on the stroke of lunch to see Hyderabad struggle at 69 for three. In the second session, there was no recovery of sorts as Mulani and Kotian bowled in tandem to strike at regular intervals.

Exploiting the rough created by the bowlers’ footmarks, Mulani, who opened the bowling in the second innings, continued his terrific run to claim four wickets and in the company of Kotian, ensured the humiliation for Hyderabad was complete in all aspects.

That Mumbai wrapped up the contest, its second outright win in two matches to start this season, in three days was a tribute to its all-round superiority.

The scores: Mumbai - 1st innings: 651 for 6 decl in 127.2 overs

Hyderabad - 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Yashasvi b Mulani 40, Akshath Reddy lbw b Mulani 12, K. Rohit Rayudu lbw b Kotian 77, Mickil Jaiswal b Mulani 6, Ravi Teja c & b Mulani 6, Buddhi Rahul b Deshpande 18, Prateek Reddy c Suryakumar b Mulani 7, Tanay Thyagarajan lbw b Kotian 14, M. Shashank b Mulani 0, C.T.L. Rahshaan Readdi not out 6, Karthikeya Kak c Rahane b Mulani 13

Extras: (nb-3, b-12) 15

Total: (all out in 65.1 overs) 214.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-73, 3-82, 4- 90, 5-139, 6-154, 7-194, 8-195, 9-195.

Mumbai bowling: Deshpande 9-2-28-1, Avasthi 6-2-16-0, Mulani 26.1-3-94-7, Kotian 20-2-60-2, Raut 4-1-4-0. Hyderabad - 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal lbw b Kotian 39, Akshath Reddy b Kotian 23, Rohit Rayudu lbw b Kotian 8, Mickil Jaiswal lbw b Mulani 0, Buddhi Rahul c Tamore b Kotian 65, T. Ravi Teja b Mulani 10, Prateek Reddy b Mulani 0, Tanay Thyagarajan not out 39, M. Shashank c Sarfaraz b Mulani 13, C.T.L. Rakshan Readdi b Avashthi 8, Karthikeya Kak c Avasthi b Kotian 0.

Extras: (b-13, nb-2) 15.

Total: (all out in 67.2 overs) 220.

Fall of wickets: 1-66, 2-67, 3-69, 4-101, 5-144, 6-144, 7-158, 8-193, 9-212.

Mumbai bowling: Mulani 27-3-82-4, Deshpande 6-0-16-0, Kotian 22.2-4-82-5, Avasthi 8-1-25-1, Raut 4-2-2-0.

Result: Mumbai won by an innings & 217 runs.