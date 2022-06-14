Ranji Trophy semifinal: Jaiswal century prevents Mumbai collapse against UP on Day 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his love-affair with the Garden City but Uttar Pradesh kept Mumbai in check on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal.



On a hot day and a strip at the Just Cricket Academy that had decent carry, Uttar Pradesh did well to restrict Mumbai to 260 for five after electing to field. Jaiswal, the left-handed opener, made the most of

two reprieves to notch up his second Ranji hundred. All his five centuries at the senior level, including three in Vijay Hazare Trophy, have been scored in Bengaluru.



The UP pace quartet persisted with the fifth-stump line in a bid to frustrate Mumbai batters and dry the flow of runs. Most of Mumbai’s batters fell prey to the ploy, with none barring Jaiswal and Hardik

Tamore - who made the most of his maiden opportunity of the season with an unbeaten fifty - being able to convert their starts.

While the pacers along with seasoned spin of Saurabh Kumar kept the batters quiet, captain Karan Sharma’s golden arm did the trick twice. The offspinner earned the prized scalps of Jaiswal (caught down the leg) and Sarfaraz Khan (top-edged reverse sweep to the ’keeper).



But Sarfaraz’s was not the only bad shot of the day. Off the third ball of the match, Prithvi Shaw attempted an audacious drive off Yash Dayal on a ball that was pitched outside off and moving further away with the left-armer’s angle, only to edge it to Priyam Garg at second slip.



Armaan Jaffer, having left the ball well and got his eye in, then tried to flick one off Shivam Mavi and was trapped in front of the wickets. Similarly, Suved Parkar’s two-hour vigil ended when he chased a wide one by Dayal and Saurabh accepted a dolly at point.



Jaiswal, though, kept his composure despite playing and missing several times in the first hour. While his square drive off Prince Yadav just before lunch was exquisite, he was fortunate to be dropped

twice off Ankit Rajpoot just after lunch.

Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper, lunged forward but couldn’t latch on to the ball when the left-hander was on 33. In his next over, Rinku Singh made a mess off an uppish cut at gully when Jaiswal on 37.



Jaiswal quickly regained his composure and avoided extravagant strokes to cross the three-figure mark with a backfoot punch off Prince. However, the next ball he faced, he chased one down the leg by Karan and Jurel didn’t falter.



Tamore and Mulani then saw off the new ball, with Tamore raising a seamless fifty before the stumps were drawn.



The scoreboard



MUMBAI - 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw c Garg b Dayal 0, Yashasvi Jaiswal c Jurel b Karan 100, Armaan Jaffer lbw b Mavi 10, Suved Parkar c Saurabh b b Dayal 32, Sarfaraz Khan c Jurel b Karan 40, Hardik Tamore (batting) 51, Shams Mulani (batting) 10. Extras (b-7, lb-7, nb-2, w-1) 17



Total (for five wkts., 87 overs) 260



Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-24, 3-87, 4-170, 5-233.



UTTAR PRADESH bowling: Dayal 17-4-35-2, Rajpoot 17-3-47-0, Mavi 11-2-29-1, Saurabh 23-8-63-0, Prince 10-3-33-0, Karan 9-1-39-2.