Musheer Khan thankful for getting ‘’a new life’’ after car accident

The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident earlier this week, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai’s matches at the start of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 21:06 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Musheer Khan will be out of action for several months after car accident.
File Photo: Musheer Khan will be out of action for several months after car accident. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Musheer Khan will be out of action for several months after car accident. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan took to his Instagram to inform everyone about his condition after a getting new life following a car accident in the outskirts of Lucknow.

The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident earlier this week, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai’s matches at the start of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, beginning from October 11.

“First of all I want to thank almighty Allah for granting me a new life. I’m fine as of now, and abbu [father] was with me [in the crash], and he’s fine too. I just want to thank all of you for your blessings,” said Musheer in a video post.

Musheer, brother of India batter Sarfaraz, was travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow to join up with the Mumbai squad in the Irani Cup match against Rest of India, starting October 1, when he was involved in an accident.

The Medanta hospital in Lucknow issued a bulletin stating that the 19-year-old was brought in late on September 27 with pain in his neck. The bulletin also stated that the Mumbai batter was out of danger.

READ | Irani Cup 2024: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Mumbai Cricket Association had eleased an official statement on the injured cricket. “Musheer is currently admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, where he remains stable, conscious, and well-oriented. He has sustained a fracture in the neck region and is under close observation,” the official release read.

“First of all, I thank god for granting us this new life, and thank all the people who prayed for us, all our well-wishers, fans, our relatives,” father Naushad Khan said.

“I also want to thank the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association] and the BCCI who are taking full care of Musheer, and they will give you whatever updates there are in the future.

Musheer Khan /

Sarfaraz Khan /

MCA

