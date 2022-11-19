Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan smashed his fourth consecutive century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy during round five of the group stage against Haryana on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Jagadeesan reached the 100-run mark off 99 balls in the innings that follows his knocks of 114* (v Andhra Pradesh), 107 (v Chhattisgarh) and a Tamil Nadu List A record of 168 in the previous match against Goa. All centuries have been made within a week’s span since last Sunday.

Jagadeesan was eventually dismissed for 128 off 123 deliveries - his innings included six fours and as many maximums.

Jagadeesan and his opening partner B Sai Sudharsan have been in splendid form, with the pair recording their fourth-consecutive 150-run partnership. Sudharsan has also registered four-consecutive fifty-plus scores, including centuries in his last two innings.

Jagadeesan’s streak of four centuries placed him in the record books alongside Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, South African Alviro Petersan and Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal as the only batters to hit four consecutive centuries in List A cricket.

Sangakkara was the first to reach the feat in 2015 during the ODI World Cup when he struck four consecutive tons while former South Africa opener Petersen equalled the mark while playing for Highveld Lions in South Africa. Padikkal had become the first Indian to slam four consecutive List A tons during the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jagadeesan currently leads the batting charts with 522 runs in five innings in this edition of the 50-over tournament. The 26-year-old wicket-keeper batter has scored over 1700 runs in 41 List A innings, including seven centuries and as many fifties.

Jagadeesan was recently released by his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, having bought him earlier this year for INR 20 lakh ahead of the 2022 season.