Prithvi Shaw’s turnaround mantra : Taking diary notes, revisiting old batting videos, cutting out the noise

The last few weeks have been challenging for Prithvi Shaw. Despite some steady starts for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, the opening batter failed to convert them into big scores.

Even though he had scored a half-century in the third game against Saurashtra a couple of weeks back, the pressure was mounting on the 23-year-old.

He came into the game against Assam with just 168 runs in seven innings, at an average of 22.85, but delivered when it mattered.

At the Amingaon Cricket Ground on Tuesday, Shaw slammed his career-best First-Class score of 240 off 283 deliveries and put Mumbai in the driver’s seat.

After dominating the Assam bowlers throughout the day, Shaw spoke exclusively to Sportstar on how the innings panned out and also revealed how he has managed to ‘cut the outside noise’ and focus on his game.