Domestic

Rain plays spoilsport as four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches abandoned

Rain played spoilsport as all four matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy held in the city on Saturday were abandoned due to rain.

Ashwin Achal
12 November, 2022 18:44 IST
A general view of the Chinaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)

A general view of the Chinaswamy Stadium. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Morning showers led to a delayed start at Alur (Haryana v Kerala), Alur II (Andhra v Goa), Alur III (Bihar v Tamil Nadu) and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Arunachal Pradesh v Chhattisgarh), leading to a reduction of overs.

Persistent rains, however, meant that action did not last for long. At the three Alur grounds, the umpires made several inspections, before calling off the matches in the late afternoon.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chhattisgarh was able to bat a reduced 21 overs and complete one innings. Arunachal Pradesh was given a revised target of 178 in 21 overs, but 8.1 overs into the chase, heavy rain put an end to proceedings.

