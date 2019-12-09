Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Gujarat restricts Hyderabad to 233

Gujarat’s gamble of making Hyderabad bat first in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match paid rich dividends as the bowlers restricted the home to team to a modest 233 on the first day at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

It was not the kind of start which newly-appointed captain Tanmay Agarwal would have hoped for. He was out in the fourth over, not moving at all at the crease and trying to offer a defensive jab to pacer Chintan Gaja, only to be caught at short-leg.

Debutant and southpaw G. Shashidhar Reddy looked good in the beginning, but was soon cleaned up by pacer Roosh Kalaria, leaving the home team in a spot of bother.

Seasoned campaigner P. Akshath Reddy was due for a big innings this season and his hopes to make amends vanished when he leaned forward and played away from the body, and was bowled by left-arm pacer Nagwaswalla.

The normally reliable B. Sandeep too failed to capitalise on two dropped chances before perishing cheaply.

From 66 for five, Hyderabad fought back well thanks to a fighting, 85-run partnership between wicketkeeper-batsman K. Sumanth (69 n.o, 189b, 9x4) and Chama Milind (47, 118b, 4x4, 2x6) .

To his credit, comeback man Sumanth held one end up during an impressive stay. There was some cheer in the end for the home team when Mohd Siraj essayed three fours in one over off Nagwaswalla and then swung leggie Piyush Chawla, who was bowled well towards the end, for a six, to propel the total.

Brief scores: At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 1st Innings 233 in 88 overs (Kolla Sumanth 69, Piyush Chawla 3/61 in 16 overs).