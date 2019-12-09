Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Wasim Jaffer makes record 150th appearance

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer achieved yet another first-class record on Monday by making his 150th Ranji Trophy appearance.

Representing Vidarbha, Jaffer walked out to play his 150th first-class match against Andhra at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground in Vijayawada.

Jaffer is followed by Devendra Bundela with 145 appearances between 1995 to 2018 and Amol Muzumdar with 136 appearances between 1993 and 2014.

With 40 hundreds to his credit, Jaffer also leads the elite list of most centuries in the premier four-day domestic tournament. Former Delhi cricketer Ajay Sharma (31) and Muzumdar (28) are second and third on the list, respectively.

Veteran Jaffer also tops the list of highest runs scored by a player in the tournament, becoming the first batsman to score 11,000 runs in the competition in November 2018.

The Mumbai-born batsman has played 253 first-class matches, scoring 19,147 runs, thus far, at an average of 51.19.

He has represented India in 31 Tests and 2 ODIs.