Abhinav Mukund: I am not a milestone man

Abhinav Mukund continued his good run in the domestic season with a double hundred on Wednesday but the 30-year-old batsman is not too bothered about the various batting records he is rewriting for Tamil Nadu. Speaking after the day’s play, Abhinav said, “It was important for me to play a big knock and put the team in a good position. It is crucial when one of the top-order batsmen get a start to carry on to make a big one.”

“I am not a milestone man. I genuinely don’t look at records because it plays on your mind and I don’t want that.”

Citing an instance from the last match, the left-handed opener said, “When I was on 100 in the last game, I was told I needed 34 more to get to 10,000 during tea. I then got out without adding a single run after the break.”

Despite a stellar domestic record, the TN opener has only seven Tests under his belt. When asked if this season could be a harbinger for better things, Abhinav insisted on not dwelling too much into the future and taking pressure on himself. He was the second highest-run getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year but was overlooked for the Deodhar Trophy. When asked if those things affect him, he said, “I am not going to say I was not disappointed but I have learnt to move on from these things. I enjoy my cricket now because I used to be a bit too serious and put pressure on myself. It is something I am not looking to do now and that is the only change I have made in my approach.”