Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Prithvi to lead Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar included for first two games

Prithvi Shaw has been named the captain of the Mumbai squad for the first two Ranji Trophy fixtures against Maharashtra and Delhi. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, too, is part of the 20-member squad.

The senior selection committee of Mumbai Cricket Association - comprising Salil Ankola, Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi - has decided to include young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan. After 'resting' Aditya Tare for the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures, the selectors have named the seasoned campaigner for the red ball tournament, which begins on January 13.

After a dismal outing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Mumbai selectors have picked a rather strong squad, with the likes of Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni in the ranks.

Shaw had led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in March this year. However, this season, Ajinkya Rahane led the team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Mulani captained in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Arjun, who was part of the Mumbai Indians set up in the IPL, had missed out of the second leg due to an injury. Last year, he played a couple of matches for the limited-overs team of Mumbai but is yet to make his debut in red-ball cricket.

Mumbai plays Maharashtra between January 13 and 16 in Kolkata, followed by a fixture against Delhi from January 20-23.