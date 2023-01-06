Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Bengal earns three points from first innings lead against Uttarakhand

Bengal failed to force a result as the final day of the action against Uttarakhand remained inconclusive in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Friday.

Bengal posted a challenging total of 387 in its first innings and bowled out Uttarakhand for 272 which gave the former three points on the basis of the first innings lead. Bengal declared at 206 for seven in the second innings to give Uttarakhand a target of 321 runs.

Also Read Rahane: You have to win those small moments in Ranji Trophy

The host batted out the remainder of the day to reach 69 for no loss at stumps to the final day.

Resuming the final day on the overnight score of 48 for one, Bengal saw its second innings cruising on the fine partnership of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Gharami (72). The two added another 96 runs in the morning to make it a partnership of 144 runs before left-arm spinner Swapnil K. Singh dismissed Gharami to start a landslide in the Bengal batting.

Uttarakhand bowlers grabbed the opportunity and picked up wickets at regular intervals as Pradipta Pramanik (8), Shahbaz Ahmed (1), Abishek Porel (2) and skipper Manoj Tiwary (4) fell cheaply while looking to add some quick runs as Bengal was reduced to 191 for seven.

Easwaran held his end to score an unbeaten 82 as Tiwary declared the Bengal innings at 206 for seven, hoping for his bowlers to force a win. The home side batted confidently in its second innings as the openers Avneesh Sudha (54 not out) and Jiwanjot Singh (14 not out) saw through the day before a draw was agreed to.

Bengal extended its unbeaten run to net 19 points from two wins and two draws in four matches. Bengal is currently placed second in the Group A table.

The scores: Bengal – 1st innings: 387.

Uttarakhand – 1st innings: 272.

Bengal - 2nd innings: Sayan Shekhar Mandal lbw Mayank Mishra 0, Abhimanyu Easwaran 82 (not out), Sudip Kumar Gharami st Tare b Swapnil Singh 72, Akash Deep c Sharma b Mishra 18, Pradipta Pramanik c Rawat b Swapnil Singh 8, Shahbaz Ahmed c Jiwanjot Singh b Mishra 1, Abishek Porel c Jiwanjot Singh b Mishra 2, Manoj Tiwary run out (Sudha) 4, Anustup Majumdar 7 (not out); Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-2): 12, Total (for seven wkts in 58 overs decl): 202.

Fall of wicket: 1 - 0, 2 - 144, 3 - 165, 4 - 176, 5 - 181, 6 - 187, 7 - 191.

Uttarakhand bowling: Mishra 24-1-99-4, Dhapola 10-4-28-0, Swapnil Singh 19-3-51-2, Abhay Negi 5-2-18-0.

Uttarakhand - 2nd innings: Avneesh Sudha 54 (not out), Jiwanjot Singh 14 (not out); Extras (nb-1): 1, Total (for no loss in 23 overs): 69.

Bengal bowling: Shahbaz 6-1-25-0, Ishan Porel 4-0-16-0, Puri 6-1-12-0, Pramanik 6-1-15-0, Gharami 1-0-1-0.