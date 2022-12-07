Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 full schedule, groups, squads, date, match time, venues

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Here’s a look at the full match schedule, venues, time and teams featuring in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 that starts on December 13.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 09:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh is the defending champion of the Ranji Trophy.

Madhya Pradesh is the defending champion of the Ranji Trophy.

The India senior men’s 2022/23 domestic First Class cricket marks its return with the Ranji Trophy competition.

The tournament starts on December 13 across multiple venues in the country. The final will be held from February 16, 2023.

In the 2021-22 edition, Madhya Pradesh won its maiden title after beating Mumbai by six wickets in the final. Mumbai is the most successful team in the history of the tournament with 41 titles.

Here are all the details you need to know of the upcoming season.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 format and groups

The tournament will feature 38 teams across five different Groups - eight teams each in Groups A, B and C and D and six in the Plate Group. The tournament will also return to its traditional home and away format.

Elite A: Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Bengal, Baroda, Odisha

Elite B: Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Assam, Saurashtra, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi

Elite C: Kerala, Jharkhand, Goa, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Services

Elite D: Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Railways

Plate Group: Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya

All matches will be played from 9:30 AM IST across venues.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 full schedule

(Tap on the top-right for second page of fixtures)

SQUADS

Ranji Trophy squads
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore (w.k.), Prasad Pawar (w.k.), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Musheer Khan.
Tamil Nadu (first three matches): B Indrajith (captain),R Sai Kishore (vice-captain), B Aparajith,B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturved, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk),Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier,Aswin Crist,L Vignesh, Trilok Nag.

