Ranji Trophy 2022-23 full schedule, groups, squads, date, match time, venues

The India senior men’s 2022/23 domestic First Class cricket marks its return with the Ranji Trophy competition.

The tournament starts on December 13 across multiple venues in the country. The final will be held from February 16, 2023.

In the 2021-22 edition, Madhya Pradesh won its maiden title after beating Mumbai by six wickets in the final. Mumbai is the most successful team in the history of the tournament with 41 titles.

Here are all the details you need to know of the upcoming season.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 format and groups

The tournament will feature 38 teams across five different Groups - eight teams each in Groups A, B and C and D and six in the Plate Group. The tournament will also return to its traditional home and away format.

Elite A: Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Bengal, Baroda, Odisha

Elite B: Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Assam, Saurashtra, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi

Elite C: Kerala, Jharkhand, Goa, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Services

Elite D: Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Railways

Plate Group: Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya

All matches will be played from 9:30 AM IST across venues.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 full schedule

(Tap on the top-right for second page of fixtures)

SQUADS