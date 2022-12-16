Ranji Trophy: Samarth scores hundred as Karnataka draws Services

Karnataka’s R. Samarth (119 n.o., 178b, 12x4) helped himself to an eleventh first-class century on the final day of a drawn Ranji Trophy match against Services at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Starting the day with an overall lead of 133 runs, Karnataka chose the safe approach by batting till Lunch. The home team declared on 253 for four, leaving Services with a target of 297.

Left with little to no chance of gaining an outright win, Services shut shop. Ravi Chauhan (66 n.o., 105b, 10x4) and Aanshul Gupta (71 n.o., 92b, 9x4, 2x6) held firm to deny Karnataka the full quota of points. The first three Services wickets fell by the 12th over, which left Chauhan and Aanshul with work to do. The duo was up to the task, sticking around for 27.2 overs to steer Services to safety. The match came to an early close with Services on 150 for three.

Karnataka was hesitant to go all-out in search of a victory. If the unit had declared an hour earlier and left itself with a short, sharp go at the Services batters before Lunch, a result could have been on the cards. A defensive field set to Chauhan and Aanshul also revealed that Karnataka was not keen on anything more than three points.

Samarth, resuming on 40, began to bat freely once he got settled in. “We took a little bit of time to see what happens. We also knew they (Services) would be slightly defensive. The plan was to get quick runs,” Samarth said.

Karnataka next takes on Puducherry, at the same venue, here on Tuesday.