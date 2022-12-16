Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Samarth scores hundred as Karnataka draws Services

Chasing a target of 257, Services was reduced to 21/3 before Ravi Chauhan and Aanshul Gupta stitched a 129-run partnership.

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru 16 December, 2022 18:51 IST
Bengaluru 16 December, 2022 18:51 IST
R Samarth during the Ranji Trophy match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

R Samarth during the Ranji Trophy match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Chasing a target of 257, Services was reduced to 21/3 before Ravi Chauhan and Aanshul Gupta stitched a 129-run partnership.

Karnataka’s R. Samarth (119 n.o., 178b, 12x4) helped himself to an eleventh first-class century on the final day of a drawn Ranji Trophy match against Services at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Maharashtra begins campaign with nine-wicket win over Delhi

Starting the day with an overall lead of 133 runs, Karnataka chose the safe approach by batting till Lunch. The home team declared on 253 for four, leaving Services with a target of 297.

Left with little to no chance of gaining an outright win, Services shut shop. Ravi Chauhan (66 n.o., 105b, 10x4) and Aanshul Gupta (71 n.o., 92b, 9x4, 2x6) held firm to deny Karnataka the full quota of points. The first three Services wickets fell by the 12th over, which left Chauhan and Aanshul with work to do. The duo was up to the task, sticking around for 27.2 overs to steer Services to safety. The match came to an early close with Services on 150 for three.

Karnataka was hesitant to go all-out in search of a victory. If the unit had declared an hour earlier and left itself with a short, sharp go at the Services batters before Lunch, a result could have been on the cards. A defensive field set to Chauhan and Aanshul also revealed that Karnataka was not keen on anything more than three points.

Samarth, resuming on 40, began to bat freely once he got settled in. “We took a little bit of time to see what happens. We also knew they (Services) would be slightly defensive. The plan was to get quick runs,” Samarth said.

Karnataka next takes on Puducherry, at the same venue, here on Tuesday.

Karnataka vs Services - Scorecard
Karnataka - 1st innings: 304
Services - 1st innings: 261
Karnataka - 2nd innings: R. Samarth (not out) 119, Mayank Agarwal lbw b Guleria 73, Nikin Jose lbw b Guleria 2, Manish Pandey b Narang 23, Vishal Onat b Narang 14, K. Gowtham (not out) 17, Extras (b-1, w-1, nb-3): 5; Total (for four wickets decl., in 56 overs): 253.
Fall of wickets: 1-143, 2-149, 3-194, 4-232.
Services bowling: Pathania 8-0-53-0, Nishan 7-2-23-0, Guleria 15-2-59-2, Narang 16-1-68-2, Rahul Singh 10-1-49-0.
Services - 2nd innings: S.G. Rohilla c Sharath b More 1, Ravi Chauhan (not out) 66, Rahul Gahlaut c Pandey b Kaverappa 10, Rahul Singh lbw b Gowtham 0, Aanshul Gupta (not out) 71, Extras (b-1, lb-1): 2; Total (for three wickets, in 39 overs): 150.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-16, 3-21
Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 7-3-15-1, More 9-3-29-1, Gowtham 12-1-50-1, Vyshak 5-0-18-0, Gopal 6-1-36-0.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us