Ranji Trophy: Mumbai, Maharashtra draw after 1st innings tie, allow Andhra to seal quarterfinal birth

Maharashtra and Mumbai came into their last Elite Group B fixture, hoping to at least take a first-innings lead and book a berth in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy.

But in the end, it was heartbreak for both sides as they ended their campaign on a disappointing note, playing out a draw at the Brabourne Stadium and sharing one point apiece after their first innings scores were tied at 384.

While there was a pall of gloom in both the camps, Andhra made it to the last-eight stage from the group along with Saurashtra, on the virtue of more bonus points won.

On the final day, Mumbai needed 253 in 28 overs to fulfil its dreams, but against a disciplined Maharashtra bowling attack, the home team ended the day at 195 for 6 despite debutant Divyaansh Saxena’s gritty 62 (48b, 5x4, 1x6).

The game looked evenly poised until the second session, with Mumbai restricting Maharashtra to 252 and then starting off briskly as captain Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. But that move did not yield results as Vicky Ostwal cleaned up Jaiswal.

Rahane, however, forged a 52-run partnership with Divyansh and looked determined before being caught by Satyajeet Bachhav at the point off a Pradeep Dadhe delivery.

Still, 174 runs were required in about 18 overs, Mumbai attempted to go for the kill with Saxena hitting a flurry of boundaries and Tanush Kotian starting off with a huge six before being bowled by Bachhav.

Also Read Prasad Pawar grabs spotlight at No.3 after ton against Maharashtra

But with Saxena trapped leg before by Siddhesh Veer and time running out, Mumbai decided to play it safe and settle for just a solitary point. Suved Parkar remained unbeaten on 38, and Shams Mulani was on 11 at the stumps.

It has been seven years - and six seasons - since Mumbai won its last Ranji Trophy title, and it would be disappointed with the way it let it slip.

Resuming the final day’s play at 51 for 2, Maharashtra lost four early wickets in the first session of the final day, before Azim Kazi (75, 120b, 3x4) and Saurabh Nawale (47, 125b, 4x4) stitched a 98-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Nawale was dropped by Yashasvi at the gully for a solitary run off an Avasthi delivery, and that helped him build a partnership with Kazi. Even though Avasthi put the pressure early on, before the seasoned Shams Mulani claimed another four-for, Maharashtra managed to extend its lead and deny Mumbai a chance to make it to the last-eight stage.