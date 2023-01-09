The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season has seen four rounds of fixtures completed and the fifth round begins on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the teams leading the four elite groups. While all four are unbeaten this season, Madhya Pradesh, the defending champion, has won all four matches so far.

In the plate group, Meghalaya holds the top place and has a perfect record too.

Three rounds of matches remain, following which the top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The two Plate finalists will be promoted to the Elite group for the 2023-24 season, while the bottom two teams of all the four Elite groups combined - factoring in both points and quotient - will be relegated.

Here is how the points table looks: