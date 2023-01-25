Ranji Trophy: Senapati pulls Odisha out of danger against Bengal on day 2

Captain Subhranshu Senapati scored a patient half-century to help Odisha put up a respectable total on the second day of its Ranji Trophy Group-A match at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Odisha, beginning from 96 for two, posted 265 in its first innings. In reply, Bengal was at 39 for two at stumps.

Odisha lost opener Shantanu Mishra to Pritam Chakraborty in the eventful second over of the day.

In the same over, Bengal pacer Akash Deep, fielding at gully, got hit on the head by the ball’s awkward bounce. He was replaced by ‘concussion substitute’ left-arm seamer Geet Puri.

Ishan Porel removed Rakesh Pattanaik and debutant Akash Ghatak got his maiden first class wicket, when the experienced Govinda Poddar was played on, to leave Odisha at 139 for five.

However, a focused Senapati (67, 127b, 9x4) and wicketkeeper-batter Rajesh Dhuper (15, 63b, 2x4) stood for an important 47-run stand. The duo played each ball on merit until Dhuper inside-edged Ishan, who bowled well in patches, on to his stumps.

Senapati cut and drove nicely on the off-side in his innings that lasted four hours and 25 minutes. He was bowled by Chakraborty, who extracted good movement from the surface.

Suryakant Pradhan (22, 12b, 5x4), Sunil Roul (24, 52b, 5x4) and Basant Mohanty (15 n.o., 36b, 3x4) contributed valuable runs down the order.

The 36-year-old Mohanty, who was given a guard of honour by both sides for playing his farewell match, had Karan Lal caught in slips to give Odisha the breakthrough in the fifth over.

Pacer Sunil Roul breached Sudip Gharami’s defence towards the fag end of the day.

Bengal team sources said Akash Deep and Anustup Majumdar, who injured his left thumb while fielding, were doing fine.