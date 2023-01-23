Ravindra Jadeja returns to a venue he has often lit up with his conquests. This time the lion is back in its den for a different reason. To prove his match fitness ahead of the India-Australia series, as asked by the NCA.

The much-decorated all-rounder will be leading Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in the Elite Group `B’ match beginning at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Saurashtra is on top of the group with 26 points, closely followed by Maharashtra, 25, and Mumbai 23 and will look to top its group, having already secured qualification.

Tamil Nadu, with 15 wins, defeated Assam in its last game and will be wanting to finish a season of some near misses and a few bitter disappointments on a high.

Leading the side will be the young left-hander, Pradosh Ranjan Paul. He has a stunning 604 runs this Ranji season at 86.28 with three centuries.

Pradosh will be filling in for captain R. Sai Kishore who has been ruled out of the match owing to fever. Tamil Nadu coach M. Venkatramana said, “He was in pretty bad shape. And even if he recovers it would be risky of him to play.”

Sai Kishore has been a leading bowler for the Tamil Nadu with 29 scalps and another left-armer, M. Siddharth, not short on talent, has been called to replace him.

The pitch with a tinge of green and early assistance for pacemen is expected to assist the spinners. And in Ajith Ram, Tamil Nadu has a spinner with time-tested methods. He flights the ball, gets it to spin in the air by imparting revolutions and makes the sphere dip and drift.

Also Read Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Quarterfinals qualification scenarios explained

Sai Sudharsan, the left-handed opener, has been among runs but needs to play closer to his body and rely on precise footwork in the earlier stages.

Saurashtra, even without Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaidev Unadkat, who have been rested by the BCCI ahead of the Australia series, has a solid side.

Arpit Vasavada and Jay Gohil are in fine form with the bat while someone like Sheldon Jackson will always be dangerous.

Pace bowling all-rounders Chirag Jani and Perak Mankad are exciting cricketers while left-arm seamer Chetan Sakaria can ask probing questions.