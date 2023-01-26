Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Jadeja’s seven-for keeps Saurashtra in the game against Tamil Nadu

Bowling with immaculate control, Jadeja got his deliveries to grip, turn and bounce. His second spell of 12.1-3-36-6 would have sent all the right signals to the Indian camp.

S. Dinakar
Chennai 26 January, 2023 23:35 IST
Chennai 26 January, 2023 23:35 IST
Ravindra Jadeja of Saurashtra, who took seven wickets against Tamil Nadu, in action on day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Match.

Ravindra Jadeja of Saurashtra, who took seven wickets against Tamil Nadu, in action on day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Match. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Bowling with immaculate control, Jadeja got his deliveries to grip, turn and bounce. His second spell of 12.1-3-36-6 would have sent all the right signals to the Indian camp.

Banishing the demons of self-doubt arising out of fitness concerns, Ravindra Jadeja signalled his arrival for the Australia series. His seven for 53 enabled Saurashtra, chasing the game, bundle out Tamil Nadu for 133 in its second innings.

Saurashtra, having conceded a lead of 132, was still set a daunting 266 on a deteriorating surface on day three of the Ranji clash at Chepauk.

Bowling with immaculate control, Jadeja got his deliveries to grip, turn and bounce. His second spell of 12.1-3-36-6 would have sent all the right signals to the Indian camp.

Saurashtra was four for one in its second innings. Jay Gohil was castled by left-arm spinner M. Siddharth’s delivery that pitched on leg and hit middle

As many as 18 wickets fell on a tumultuous Thursday. Batters appeared and then disappeared. Jadeja began the rout by bamboozling the promoted Shahrukh Khan, and then performed a demolition job on a familiar venue.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka rides on Gowtham’s magic to beat Jharkhand by nine wickets

Unable to cope with the appreciable turn and the low bounce, Tamil Nadu lost wickets in a hurry in its second innings.

Only opener Sai Sudharsan (37, 72, 3x4) batted with composure and skill. The left-hander cleverly shortened his back-lift, used his feet judiciously and played with soft hands.

The resilient Sai Sudharsan and a fluent B. Indrajith (28) added a valuable 58 in 111 balls for the fourth wicket. Indrajith was flummoxed by the turn as he went forward to be castled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Sai Sudharsan, going back in defence, was beaten and bowled by left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja. The rest of the Tamil Nadu batting offered little on a demanding surface.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ajith Ram, introduced rather late in the day, bowled with flight, dip, and deception to scalp three. M. Siddharth, a rhythm bowler, who does bowl the arm ball capably, also took three wickets.

For Saurashtra, only Chirag Jani offered some resistance with a fighting 49 (151b, 5x4).

Then, Jadeja took over.

The scores:
Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 324.
Saurashtra — 1st innings: Harvik Desai lbw b Siddharth 21, Jay Gohil c Aparajith b Ajith Ram 25, Chirag Jani lbw b Siddharth 49, Sheldon Jackson b Warrier 19, Chetan Sakaria c Indrajith b Warrier 9, Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Aparajith 15, Arpit Vasavada b Ajith Ram 21, Samarth Vyas lbw b Pradosh 5, Prerak Mankad b Ajith Ram 1, Dharmendra Jadeja (not out) 22, Yuvraj Dodiya b Siddharth 0; Extras (nb-3, b-1, lb-1): 5; Total (in 79.4 overs): 192.
Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-56, 3-81, 4-101, 5-124, 6-160, 7-164, 8-166, 9-190.
Tamil Nadu bowling: Warrier 13-2-36-2, Siddharth 23.4-9-44-3, Trilok Nag 7-3-20-0, Ajith Ram 15-5-39-3, Aparajith 15-1-39-1, Vijay Shankar 5-2-9-0, Pradosh 1-0-3-1.
Tamil Nadu — 2nd innings: Sai Sudharsan b Dharmendra Jadeja 37, N. Jagadeesan c Jani b Dharmendra Jadeja 0, Shahrukh Khan b Ravindra Jadeja 2, B. Aparajith b Dharmendra Jadeja 4, B. Indrajith b Ravindra Jadeja 28, Pradosh Ranjan Paul lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 8, Vijay Shankar lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 10, Ajith Ram b Ravindra Jadeja 7, M. Siddharth b Ravindra Jadeja 17, Sandeep Warrier c Dharnendra Jadeja b Ravindra Jadeja 4, Trilok Nag (not out) 7; Extras (nb-1, b-8): 9; Total (in 36.1 overs): 133.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-4, 3-17, 4-75, 5-77, 6-87, 7-105, 8-108, 9-112.
Saurashtra bowling: Dharmendra Jadeja 15-0-64-3, Ravindra Jadeja 17.1-3-53-7, Yuvraj 4-1-8-0.
Saurashtra — 2nd innings: Harvik Desai (batting) 3, Jay Gohil b Siddharth 0, Chetan Sakariya (batting) 1; Total (for one wkt. in four overs): 4.
Fall of wicket: 1-23.
Tamil Nadu bowling: Siddharth 2-0-3-1, Ajith Ram 1-0-1-0, Aparajith 1-1-0-0.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us