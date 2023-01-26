Ranji Trophy: Jadeja’s seven-for keeps Saurashtra in the game against Tamil Nadu

Banishing the demons of self-doubt arising out of fitness concerns, Ravindra Jadeja signalled his arrival for the Australia series. His seven for 53 enabled Saurashtra, chasing the game, bundle out Tamil Nadu for 133 in its second innings.

Saurashtra, having conceded a lead of 132, was still set a daunting 266 on a deteriorating surface on day three of the Ranji clash at Chepauk.

Bowling with immaculate control, Jadeja got his deliveries to grip, turn and bounce. His second spell of 12.1-3-36-6 would have sent all the right signals to the Indian camp.

Saurashtra was four for one in its second innings. Jay Gohil was castled by left-arm spinner M. Siddharth’s delivery that pitched on leg and hit middle

As many as 18 wickets fell on a tumultuous Thursday. Batters appeared and then disappeared. Jadeja began the rout by bamboozling the promoted Shahrukh Khan, and then performed a demolition job on a familiar venue.

Unable to cope with the appreciable turn and the low bounce, Tamil Nadu lost wickets in a hurry in its second innings.

Only opener Sai Sudharsan (37, 72, 3x4) batted with composure and skill. The left-hander cleverly shortened his back-lift, used his feet judiciously and played with soft hands.

The resilient Sai Sudharsan and a fluent B. Indrajith (28) added a valuable 58 in 111 balls for the fourth wicket. Indrajith was flummoxed by the turn as he went forward to be castled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Sai Sudharsan, going back in defence, was beaten and bowled by left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja. The rest of the Tamil Nadu batting offered little on a demanding surface.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ajith Ram, introduced rather late in the day, bowled with flight, dip, and deception to scalp three. M. Siddharth, a rhythm bowler, who does bowl the arm ball capably, also took three wickets.

For Saurashtra, only Chirag Jani offered some resistance with a fighting 49 (151b, 5x4).

Then, Jadeja took over.