Ranji Trophy: Mavi six-wicket haul gives Uttar Pradesh first-innings lead against Bengal

Pacer Shivam Mavi’s career-best six-wicket haul gave Uttar Pradesh a distinct edge over Bengal on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group A match at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Mavi, who claimed three wickets on day one, continued with his good work to take three more wickets as Bengal, resuming from overnight 29 for four while chasing Uttar Pradesh’s 198, was all out for 169.

The tourists overcame another troubled start to post 122 for four and ensure an overall lead of 151 runs.

Even as Bengal lost two wickets, including that of night-watchman Pritam Chakraborty to Mavi, in the first hour, captain Manoj Tiwary (23, 71b, 4x4) survived a testing period and stood for a 42-run partnership with young wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel (33, 23b, 7x4).

Abishek, a natural stroke-player, pulled medium-pacer Aaqib Khan to deep fine-leg and Shahbaz fell to imprudent shot selection before Lunch.

Tail-ender Akash Deep’s cameo (41, 31b, 2x4, 4x6) helped Bengal get closer to Uttar Pradesh’s total.

Mavi bowled consistently well to good plans to end Tiwary’s resistance and Akash’s blitzkrieg and give his side a handy 29-run first innings lead.

Bengal pace ace Ishan Porel again bowled with discipline to make early dents, scalping Aanjaneya Suryavanshi and Priyam Garg, in Uttar Pradesh’s second essay.

Sayan Mondal trapped captain Karan Sharma in front and an enterprising Akash Deep outwitted a gritty Madhav Kaushik to reduce Uttar Pradesh to 40 for four.

However, Rinku Singh (44 n.o., 57b, 6x4) rose to the occasion once more and forged an important unbeaten 82-run stand with Akshdeep Nath (47 n.o., 58b, 6x4, 1x6) to revive the innings.

On a track that showed signs of becoming docile, the two chose their areas and gathered runs wisely to keep the host on the back foot.