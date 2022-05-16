Ranji Trophy 2022: Wriddhiman Saha returns to Bengal squad for knockouts

Senior India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha was named in the Bengal squad for the Ranji Trophy knockouts on Monday.

The 37-year-old, who opted out of Bengal's league stage campaign earlier this year, was listed in the 22-member squad announced by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Saha had cited personal reasons for his decision to give the league stages a miss. However, it was reported that the senior India management had categorically told him he was not being considered for the future with Rishabh Pant cementing his position.

Saha last played for India in a Test against New Zealand in Mumbai in December 2021 in the absence of Pant.

In the ongoing IPL, Saha has racked up 283 runs in eight innings for the Gujarat Titans, with three fifties at the top of the order.

Senior India seamer Mohammad Shami was also named in the squad, however, his availability is subject to clearance by the BCCI.

Bengal Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Shami**, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Kr. Gharami, Abhishek Porel, Mohd. Kaif, Ankit Mishra

Chief Coach: Arun Lal

**Subject to BCCI clearance

MORE TO FOLLOW