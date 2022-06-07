Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, LIVE score updates: Punjab, Karnataka keen to make amends with the ball on Day 2

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals in Bengaluru.

RANJI TROPHY LIVE SCORE UPDATES

Bengal vs Jharkhand | Dhruva: Gharami and Anustup resume from where they left off yesterday. Both get a boundary each on leg-side off a wayward Rahul Shukla. Bengal 321/1 in 92 overs.

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh | Not the start Karnataka would have wanted! Ashwin says, "Yet another batter, Vyshak this time, plays away from the body and pays the price. It's all down to Shreyas Gopal now. Karnataka will be happy to get 250 from here."

Bengal vs Jharkhand | Dhruva tweets: "Back to Just Cricket for Day 2. There were no showers last night and the pitch should continue to be a belter. Gharami double ton on the cards?"

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh | Lalith has a weather update as we head into Day 2 action: "Conditions are cloudy, not as clear and bright as it was yesterday."

STUMPS, DAY 1

1. Bengal 310 for 1 in 89 overs (Gharami 106 batting, Majumdar 85 batting, Easwaran 65) v Jharkhand

2. Mumbai 304 for 3 in 86 overs (Parkar 104 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 69 batting, Jaffer 60) v Uttarakhand

3. Karnataka 213 for 7 in 72 overs (R. Samarth 57, Saurabh Kumar 4 for 67) v Uttar Pradesh

4. Madhya Pradesh 5 for 0 in 1 over trails Punjab 219 in 71.3 overs (Abhishek 47, Anmolpreet 47, Sanvir 41, Datey 3 for 48, Anubhav 3 for 36) by 214 runs.

After a lacklustre day with the bat, both Punjab and Karnataka will be keen to make amends with the ball today in their quarterfinal contests against Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

Bengal and Mumbai, on the other hand, will plan to bat the whole day today as well. Anustup Majumdar is 15 away from his first ton this season in the Ranji Trophy. The closest he has come is against Chandigarh in Cuttack; he fell for 95 in the first innings.

How much longer will Suved Parkar and Sudip Gharami bat? Both scored sparkling centuries on day one and will continue their innings today.

RANJI TROPHY QUARTERFINALS - SCHEDULE, VENUE, TIMINGS, WHERE TO WATCH