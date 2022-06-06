Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Bengal, Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab in action

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. This is Santadeep Dey and Abhishek Mukherjee, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the four venues in Bengaluru.

LIVE UPDATES

Stay tuned! The live coverage of the matches begin at 9:30AM IST.

BENGALURU WEATHER UPDATES

Seems like the rain gods have shown some mercy! Here's what our correspondents have to say.

- Lalith from PUN vs MP: A KSCA official informs there was heavy downpour in Alur last night. The weather is pretty cool this morning with a lot of sunshine.

- Update from KAR vs UP: Toss may be a bit delayed due to wet patches around the pitch. Groundsmen working on it.

- Amol from MUM vs UTT: Bright and sunny right now following a heavy downpour last night

- Dhruva from BEN vs JHA: The Bengaluru rains have relented. Cool, overcast morning at the Just Cricket Academy. The covers have come off the outfield but are kept ready beyond the boundaries. The surface should be a little damp. Good day to bowl first.

MATCH PREVIEWS

RANJI TROPHY QUARTERFINALS - SCHEDULE, VENUE, TIMINGS, WHERE TO WATCH