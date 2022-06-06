Domestic Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Bengal, Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab in action Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Here are the live updates, commentary and highlights from Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals. Team Sportstar Bengaluru Last Updated: 06 June, 2022 09:02 IST Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar in action during a Ranji Trophy match against Kerala on March 4, 2022. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Bengaluru Last Updated: 06 June, 2022 09:02 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. This is Santadeep Dey and Abhishek Mukherjee, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the four venues in Bengaluru.LIVE UPDATESStay tuned! The live coverage of the matches begin at 9:30AM IST.BENGALURU WEATHER UPDATESSeems like the rain gods have shown some mercy! Here's what our correspondents have to say.- Lalith from PUN vs MP: A KSCA official informs there was heavy downpour in Alur last night. The weather is pretty cool this morning with a lot of sunshine.- Update from KAR vs UP: Toss may be a bit delayed due to wet patches around the pitch. Groundsmen working on it.- Amol from MUM vs UTT: Bright and sunny right now following a heavy downpour last night- Dhruva from BEN vs JHA: The Bengaluru rains have relented. Cool, overcast morning at the Just Cricket Academy. The covers have come off the outfield but are kept ready beyond the boundaries. The surface should be a little damp. Good day to bowl first.MATCH PREVIEWSBengal vs Jharkhand by Dhruva PrasadMumbai vs Uttarakhand by Amol KarhadkarKarnataka vs Uttar Pradesh by Ashwin AchalPunjab vs Madhya Pradesh by Lalith KalidasRANJI TROPHY QUARTERFINALS - SCHEDULE, VENUE, TIMINGS, WHERE TO WATCHNo.MatchVenueDatesTimingTelecast/StreamingQuarterfinal 1Bengal vs JharkhandJust Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 6-109:30AMDisney+ HotstarQuarterfinal 2Mumbai vs UttarakhandKSCA Cricket (2) Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMDisney+ Hotstar Quarterfinal 3Karnataka vs Uttar PradeshKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMStar Sports network, HotstarQuarterfinal 4Punjab vs Madhya PradeshKSCA Cricket (3) Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMDisney+ Hotstar