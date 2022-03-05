Domestic Ranji Trophy 2022 LIVE Score, Round 3, Day 3: Sarfaraz key for Mumbai vs Odisha; Tamil Nadu aims to rebuild Ranji Trophy 2022 live cricket score online: All the updates from Mumbai v Odisha, Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, and other matches from round 3, day 3. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 March, 2022 08:22 IST Ton-up Sarfaraz Khan will be in focus once again for Mumbai on day three of round 3. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 March, 2022 08:22 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the day 3 of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy. STUMPS, DAY 2 ScoresManipur 238/7 vs Sikkim 462Mizoram 95 vs Nagaland 509Arunachal Pradesh 210/7 (2nd inn.) vs Bihar 109Delhi 108/3 vs Chhatisgarh 482/9dHyderabad 169/6 (2nd inn.) vs Baroda 163Chandigarh 133/6 vs Bengal 437 (REPORT)Railways 297/8 vs J&K 259 (REPORT)Goa 239/4 vs Saurashtra 347Uttar Pradesh 62/1 vs Maharashtra 462Meghalaya 99/6 vs Gujarat 555/8dTamil Nadu 15/2 (2nd inn.) vs Jharkhand 226 (REPORT)Mumbai 259/3 vs Odisha 284 (REPORT)Uttarakhand 36/2 (2nd inn.) vs Andhra Pradesh 226 (REPORT)Rajasthan 23/0 (2nd inn.) vs Services 301Vidarbha 265/9 vs Assam 316Haryana 61/0 (2nd inn.) vs Himachal Pradesh 184Pondicherry 52/2 vs Karnataka 453/8d (REPORT)Madhya Pradesh 474/5 vs KeralaTripura 232 (2nd inn.) vs Punjab 120Top Performers, Day 2GujaratC T Gaja (7-1-21-3)Het (wk) (154, 190b; 18x4, 4x6)B H Merai (c) (223, 340b; 24x4)Madhya PradeshYash Dubey (220 n.o., 524b; 28x4, 1x6)Rajat Patidar (142 , 468b; 25x4, 1x6)KarnatakaDevdutt Padikkal (178, 309b; 23x4, 2x6)Manish Pandey (c) (107 n.o., 161b; 7x4, 3x6)PondicherryAshith (23-4-59-4)J&KAbid Mushtaq (24-5-72-5)SaurashtraSheldon Jackson (97, 121b; 6x4, 5x6)TripuraM B Mura Singh (15-3-48-6)M B Mura Singh (85, 91b; 10x4, 2x6)PunjabArshdeep Singh (20-9-33-5)HaryanaA R Rana (16-2-58-5)VidarbhaR N Gurbani (21.1-5-77-5)F Y Fazal (c) (86, 162b; 9x4)AssamRiyan Parag (20-3-44-5)*MumbaiSarfaraz Khan (107 n.o, 117b; 11x4, 1x6)MaharashtraA R Bawane (c) (140, 250b; 23x4)A N Kazi (113, 243b; 13x4, 1x6)BengalSayan Shekhar Mandal (97 n.o., 142b; 13x4)ChandigarhJagjit Singh Sandhu (31.3-7-87-5)HyderabadBhuvangagiri Punnaiah (17-7-35-4)ChhattisgarhAmandeep Khare (156 n.o., 318b; 18x4, 1x6)Shashank Singh (122, 177b; 16x4, 2x6)DelhiVikas Mishra (55-21-124-6)TNM Siddharth (16.3-3-37-4) RELATED Shahbaz Nadeem hopeful of India comeback in home Tests Ranji Trophy: Prasidh Krishna continues to impress Ranji Trophy: Mumbai struggles for a reliable No. 3 Ranji Trophy: Kerala's Vathsal Govind brings solidity to batting line-up Ranji Trophy: Bengal seamer Akash Deep's need for speed Shams Mulani: Never felt I was only a white-ball bowler Ranji Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal and the never-ending hundreds Ranji Trophy: Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki to play third match despite losing father Ranji Trophy: Infrastructural boost by CAP a factor in Pondicherry’s success, say selectors