Ranji Trophy 2022 LIVE Score, Round 3, Day 3: Sarfaraz key for Mumbai vs Odisha; Tamil Nadu aims to rebuild

STUMPS, DAY 2 Scores Manipur 238/7 vs Sikkim 462

Mizoram 95 vs Nagaland 509

Arunachal Pradesh 210/7 (2nd inn.) vs Bihar 109

Delhi 108/3 vs Chhatisgarh 482/9d

Hyderabad 169/6 (2nd inn.) vs Baroda 163

Chandigarh 133/6 vs Bengal 437 (REPORT)

Railways 297/8 vs J&K 259 (REPORT)

Goa 239/4 vs Saurashtra 347

Uttar Pradesh 62/1 vs Maharashtra 462

Meghalaya 99/6 vs Gujarat 555/8d

Tamil Nadu 15/2 (2nd inn.) vs Jharkhand 226 (REPORT)

Mumbai 259/3 vs Odisha 284 (REPORT)

Uttarakhand 36/2 (2nd inn.) vs Andhra Pradesh 226 (REPORT)

Rajasthan 23/0 (2nd inn.) vs Services 301

Vidarbha 265/9 vs Assam 316

Haryana 61/0 (2nd inn.) vs Himachal Pradesh 184

Pondicherry 52/2 vs Karnataka 453/8d (REPORT)

Madhya Pradesh 474/5 vs Kerala

Tripura 232 (2nd inn.) vs Punjab 120 Top Performers, Day 2 Gujarat C T Gaja (7-1-21-3) Het (wk) (154, 190b; 18x4, 4x6) B H Merai (c) (223, 340b; 24x4) Madhya Pradesh Yash Dubey (220 n.o., 524b; 28x4, 1x6) Rajat Patidar (142 , 468b; 25x4, 1x6) Karnataka Devdutt Padikkal (178, 309b; 23x4, 2x6) Manish Pandey (c) (107 n.o., 161b; 7x4, 3x6) Pondicherry Ashith (23-4-59-4) J&K Abid Mushtaq (24-5-72-5) Saurashtra Sheldon Jackson (97, 121b; 6x4, 5x6) Tripura M B Mura Singh (15-3-48-6) M B Mura Singh (85, 91b; 10x4, 2x6) Punjab Arshdeep Singh (20-9-33-5) Haryana A R Rana (16-2-58-5) Vidarbha R N Gurbani (21.1-5-77-5) F Y Fazal (c) (86, 162b; 9x4) Assam Riyan Parag (20-3-44-5)* Mumbai Sarfaraz Khan (107 n.o, 117b; 11x4, 1x6) Maharashtra A R Bawane (c) (140, 250b; 23x4) A N Kazi (113, 243b; 13x4, 1x6) Bengal Sayan Shekhar Mandal (97 n.o., 142b; 13x4) Chandigarh Jagjit Singh Sandhu (31.3-7-87-5) Hyderabad Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah (17-7-35-4) Chhattisgarh Amandeep Khare (156 n.o., 318b; 18x4, 1x6) Shashank Singh (122, 177b; 16x4, 2x6) Delhi Vikas Mishra (55-21-124-6) TN M Siddharth (16.3-3-37-4)