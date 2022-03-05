Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022 LIVE Score, Round 3, Day 3: Sarfaraz key for Mumbai vs Odisha; Tamil Nadu aims to rebuild

Ranji Trophy 2022 live cricket score online: All the updates from Mumbai v Odisha, Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, and other matches from round 3, day 3.

Last Updated: 05 March, 2022 08:22 IST

Ton-up Sarfaraz Khan will be in focus once again for Mumbai on day three of round 3.   -  VIJAY SONEJI

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the day 3 of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.
 

STUMPS, DAY 2 Scores

Manipur 238/7 vs Sikkim 462
Mizoram 95 vs Nagaland 509
Arunachal Pradesh 210/7 (2nd inn.) vs Bihar 109
Delhi 108/3 vs Chhatisgarh 482/9d
Hyderabad 169/6 (2nd inn.) vs Baroda 163
Chandigarh 133/6 vs Bengal 437 (REPORT)
Railways 297/8 vs J&K 259 (REPORT)
Goa 239/4 vs Saurashtra 347
Uttar Pradesh 62/1 vs Maharashtra 462
Meghalaya 99/6 vs Gujarat 555/8d
Tamil Nadu 15/2 (2nd inn.) vs Jharkhand 226 (REPORT)
Mumbai 259/3 vs Odisha 284 (REPORT)
Uttarakhand 36/2 (2nd inn.) vs Andhra Pradesh 226 (REPORT)
Rajasthan 23/0 (2nd inn.) vs Services 301
Vidarbha 265/9 vs Assam 316
Haryana 61/0 (2nd inn.) vs Himachal Pradesh 184
Pondicherry 52/2 vs Karnataka 453/8d (REPORT)
Madhya Pradesh 474/5 vs Kerala
Tripura 232 (2nd inn.) vs Punjab 120

Top Performers, Day 2

Gujarat

C T Gaja (7-1-21-3)

Het (wk) (154, 190b; 18x4, 4x6)

B H Merai (c) (223, 340b; 24x4)

Madhya Pradesh

Yash Dubey (220 n.o., 524b; 28x4, 1x6)

Rajat Patidar (142 , 468b; 25x4, 1x6)

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal (178, 309b; 23x4, 2x6)

Manish Pandey (c) (107 n.o., 161b; 7x4, 3x6)

Pondicherry

Ashith (23-4-59-4)

J&K

Abid Mushtaq (24-5-72-5)

Saurashtra

Sheldon Jackson (97, 121b; 6x4, 5x6)

Tripura

M B Mura Singh (15-3-48-6)

M B Mura Singh (85, 91b; 10x4, 2x6)

Punjab

Arshdeep Singh (20-9-33-5)

Haryana

A R Rana (16-2-58-5)

Vidarbha

R N Gurbani (21.1-5-77-5)

F Y Fazal (c) (86, 162b; 9x4)

Assam

Riyan Parag (20-3-44-5)*

Mumbai

Sarfaraz Khan (107 n.o, 117b; 11x4, 1x6)

Maharashtra

A R Bawane (c) (140, 250b; 23x4)

A N Kazi (113, 243b; 13x4, 1x6)

Bengal

Sayan Shekhar Mandal (97 n.o., 142b; 13x4)

Chandigarh

Jagjit Singh Sandhu (31.3-7-87-5)

Hyderabad

Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah (17-7-35-4)

Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare (156 n.o., 318b; 18x4, 1x6)

Shashank Singh (122, 177b; 16x4, 2x6)

Delhi

Vikas Mishra (55-21-124-6)

TN

M Siddharth (16.3-3-37-4)


 

