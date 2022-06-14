Domestic Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Semifinals, Day 1: Jaiswal, Jaffer rebuild for Mumbai vs UP; MP loses first wicket vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Live updates, commentary and highlights from Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Semifinals. Team Sportstar Bengaluru Last Updated: 14 June, 2022 10:20 IST Bengal faces Madhya Pradesh in the first semifinal while Mumbai takes on Uttar Pradesh in the second in Bengaluru from Tuesday. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar Bengaluru Last Updated: 14 June, 2022 10:20 IST Welcome to the LIVE Coverage of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru.BEN vs MP:10:20 AM: Bengal vs MP | Ayan comments: Bengal quicks Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep have gone predominantly full in their first spells to exploit the early movement, in the air and off the pitch. Mukesh's delivery to remove Yash Dubey seamed after coming in and struck the batter in front. The first 45 minutes have tested the MP top-order. Mantri has looked solid in defence and confident while leaving. He is on 5 but every single run of his has been greeted with a loud applause from the MP dressing room. They realise the importance of this graft against a quality pace attack. Yash Dubey out lbw by Mukesh Kumar. Angles the ball in, moves after pitching and hits Dubey in the line of the stumps. No swing but both bowlers have got the odd ball to seam away after pitching @sportstarweb #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/KTtKLkbDZx— Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 14, 2022 9:39AM: Prithvi Shaw falls for a three-ball duck in the first over against UP. Yash Dayal picks up the prized scalp.9:30AM: MP openers Himanshu Mantri and Yash Dubey at the centre. Two slips and a gully in place as Mukesh Kumar runs in. #MPvsBEN Ranji Trophy semifinal. Let's play pic.twitter.com/gP2IHY9pYK— Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 14, 2022 9:20AM: Ayan reports - "Akash Deep is letting it rip in the warm ups. Fast, full, within the stumps. Has already drawn applause from Arun Lal, who is usually a tough task master."TOSS: Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to bat.Playing XIsBengal - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh KumarMadhya Pradesh - Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav YadavTOSS: Mumbai vs UP: Uttar Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to field.Playing XIsMumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit AvasthiUP - Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal #RanjiTrophy2022 semifinal Playing XI of Bengal and MP @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/2Wvc8Mub59— Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 14, 2022 9:11AM IST: 'No Kuldeep Sen in MP's Playing XI. No Ishan Porel in Bengal's XI,' says Ayan.TOSS updates soon. Stay tuned..8:15AM IST: Early update from our correspondent Ayan Acharya at Alur. The outfield is completely wet. #RanjiTrophy2022 #MPvBEN pic.twitter.com/lIb42aXVs2— Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 14, 2022 PREVIEWBENGAL vs MPBengal will hope to move one step closer to its first Ranji Trophy title in 32 years when it faces Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal of the 87th edition of India’s premier first-class competition at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur from Tuesday. - Ayan Acharya (READ FULL PREVIEW)MUMBAI vs UPThe last time Uttar Pradesh made it to the Ranji Trophy semifinal, captain Karan Sharma, now four months shy of turning 24, was not even a teenager. None of its existing squad members were even in contention to break into its senior squad. If that makes you wonder whether its semifinal against Mumbai is going to be a lopsided clash in favour of the 41-time champion, think again. - Amol Karhadkar (READ FULL PREVIEW)RELATED Ranji Trophy: Mumbai coach Muzumdar believes inexperienced line-up won't hurt his side Arun Lal: Bengal will remain a top domestic team in the next five years Dhawal Kulkarni: Optimistic about India comeback Manoj Tiwary: Cricket has helped me deal with politics Akshat Raghuwanshi: MP wunderkind repays coach's leap of faith in Ranji Trophy Chandrakant Pandit and the 'Khadoos' mindset behind MP's Ranji Trophy resurgence RANJI TROPHY SEMIFINALS - SCHEDULE, VENUE, TIMINGS, WHERE TO WATCHNo.MatchVenueDatesTimingReportersTelecast/StreamingSemifinal 1Bengal vs Madhya PradeshKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurJune 14-189:30AMAyan AcharyaDisney+ Hotstar, Star Sports networkSemifinal 2Mumbai vs Uttar PradeshJust Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 14-189:30AMAmol KarhadkarDisney+ Hotstar