Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Semifinals, Day 1: Jaiswal, Jaffer rebuild for Mumbai vs UP; MP loses first wicket vs Bengal

BEN vs MP:

10:20 AM: Bengal vs MP | Ayan comments: Bengal quicks Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep have gone predominantly full in their first spells to exploit the early movement, in the air and off the pitch. Mukesh's delivery to remove Yash Dubey seamed after coming in and struck the batter in front. The first 45 minutes have tested the MP top-order. Mantri has looked solid in defence and confident while leaving. He is on 5 but every single run of his has been greeted with a loud applause from the MP dressing room. They realise the importance of this graft against a quality pace attack.

Yash Dubey out lbw by Mukesh Kumar. Angles the ball in, moves after pitching and hits Dubey in the line of the stumps. No swing but both bowlers have got the odd ball to seam away after pitching @sportstarweb #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/KTtKLkbDZx — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 14, 2022

9:39AM: Prithvi Shaw falls for a three-ball duck in the first over against UP. Yash Dayal picks up the prized scalp.

9:30AM: MP openers Himanshu Mantri and Yash Dubey at the centre. Two slips and a gully in place as Mukesh Kumar runs in.

9:20AM: Ayan reports - "Akash Deep is letting it rip in the warm ups. Fast, full, within the stumps. Has already drawn applause from Arun Lal, who is usually a tough task master."

TOSS: Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to bat. Playing XIs Bengal - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar Madhya Pradesh - Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav TOSS: Mumbai vs UP: Uttar Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to field. Playing XIs Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi UP - Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal





9:11AM IST: 'No Kuldeep Sen in MP's Playing XI. No Ishan Porel in Bengal's XI,' says Ayan.

TOSS updates soon. Stay tuned..

8:15AM IST: Early update from our correspondent Ayan Acharya at Alur.

PREVIEW

BENGAL vs MP

Bengal will hope to move one step closer to its first Ranji Trophy title in 32 years when it faces Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal of the 87th edition of India’s premier first-class competition at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur from Tuesday. - Ayan Acharya (READ FULL PREVIEW)

MUMBAI vs UP

The last time Uttar Pradesh made it to the Ranji Trophy semifinal, captain Karan Sharma, now four months shy of turning 24, was not even a teenager. None of its existing squad members were even in contention to break into its senior squad. If that makes you wonder whether its semifinal against Mumbai is going to be a lopsided clash in favour of the 41-time champion, think again. - Amol Karhadkar (READ FULL PREVIEW)

