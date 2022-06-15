Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Semifinals, Day 2: Wet outfield delays Mumbai vs UP start, Bengal vs MP to resume at 10 AM

Welcome to the LIVE Coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru.

Bengal vs MP | update from Ayan: Match to start at 10. Still quite overcast but umpires, after a long chat with both skippers and coaches, have deemed the outfield fit to resume action.

Inspection underway. The deep square leg and deep midwicket regions wore a particularly wet look this morning.

Heavy downpour overnight means the outfield is still unfit to play. Delayed start is inevitable. The next inspection is at 10 am.

DAY 1, STUMPS SCORES Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh 271/6 in 86 overs (Mantri 134*, Datey 9*) Mumbai vs UP: Mumbai 260/5 in 87 overs (Tamore 51*, Mulani 10*)

The second day of the Ranji Trophy 2021-2022 semifinals will have a lot at stake, with both matches hanging in the balance.

Madhya Pradesh recovered from a poor start to end Day 1 on a confident 271 for 6, thanks to an unbeaten hundred by Himanshu Mantri (134*) and a partnership of 123 runs with Akshat Raghuwanshiw, who scored 63.

On Day 2, Bengal bowlers will look forward to making the best use of the overcast situations to decimate Madhya Pradesh for a modest total.

In the other semifinal, in a similar outcome, Mumbai got off to a terrible start after Uttar Pradesh sent the Prithvi Shaw-led side to bat. On an overnight rain-soaked pitch, Yash Dayal and Shivam Mavi rattled the Mumbai top-order,dismissing captain Shaw and Armaan Jaffer very early.

But a valiant effort by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a ton before getting dismissed by Karan Sharma, helped Mumbai make a turnaround in the match. With Hardik Tamore batting on 51 not out, Mumbai will look for a big total, but Uttar Pradesh is likely to make inroads in the morning session.

Playing XIs

TOSS: Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to bat. Playing XIs Bengal - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar Madhya Pradesh - Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav TOSS: Mumbai vs UP: Uttar Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to field. Playing XIs Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi UP - Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal





