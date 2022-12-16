Ranji Trophy 2022: Debutants shine for Maharashtra as Delhi struggles with injuries

On a flat deck that had little assistance to offer once the overcast conditions disappeared on the opening day, a relatively inexperienced Maharashtra pace trio bowled out Delhi twice to set up Maharashtra’s maiden outright win versus Delhi in Ranji Trophy.

No doubt Rahul Tripathi, the stand-in captain, had high praise for the Manoj Ingale, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ashay Palkar.

“They bowled extremely well. For them to stick to the plans and keep bowling in the right areas, especially in the second innings on a flat pitch, was really heartening. Let’s hope they keep doing the same right through the season,” Tripathi told Sportstar after the nine-wicket win.

While Ingale and Hangargekar topped the wicket-taking charts, Palkar lived up to the allrounder’s tag to perfection. His crucial strikes and hundred with the willow meant Palkar was adjudged the player of the match.

The trio - along with Azim Kazi whose patient hundred and a record partnership with Palkar brought Maharashtra back in the game - ensured Maharashtra did not rue the absence of three of its mainstays.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, veteran batter Ankeet Bawane and lead pacer Mukesh Choudhary were forced to skip the game due to the niggles developed during Maharashtra’s run to the Vijay Hazare Trophy final.

“Despite the absence of the main players, everyone including all the four debutants, stepped up to the challenge. Our performance over the last four days just shows the depth of this team.”

While Maharashtra overcame the fitness obstacles, Delhi suffered due to lack of preparation heading into the season-opener. Stalwart Ishant Sharma and debutant Mayank Yadav were unable to bowl in the second innings after suffering side-strain and hamstring tear, respectively.

Had the Delhi cricket administration utilised the fortnight well with a preparatory camp, the likelihood of bowlers breaking down would have been minimised. It will be an uphill task for Delhi to make a comeback in a tough group now on.