Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai squad in knockouts The selection committee, headed by Salil Ankola, has included Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, in the squad for his consistent performance at age-group cricket Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 23 May, 2022 23:11 IST Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals from June 6-10 in Bengaluru. - Vivek Bendre Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 23 May, 2022 23:11 IST Prithvi Shaw will lead the Mumbai team for the Ranji Trophy knockouts beginning in Bengaluru on June 6. Shivam Dube, the 28-year-old all-rounder, who was part of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Ajinkya Rahane, who suffered a hamstring injury, also doesn't feature in the list. READ: Rayudu likely to join Baroda next domestic season; BCA eyes Deepak Hooda return The selection committee, headed by Salil Ankola, has included Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, in the squad for his consistent performance at age-group cricket. Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals.Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer , Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi , Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.