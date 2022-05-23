Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai squad in knockouts

Prithvi Shaw will lead the Mumbai team for the Ranji Trophy knockouts beginning in Bengaluru on June 6.

Shivam Dube, the 28-year-old all-rounder, who was part of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Ajinkya Rahane, who suffered a hamstring injury, also doesn't feature in the list.

The selection committee, headed by Salil Ankola, has included Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, in the squad for his consistent performance at age-group cricket.

Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals.