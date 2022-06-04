Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Quarterfinal schedule, dates, squads, streaming info, weather forecast

The Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts will begin with the quarterfinal fixtures from June 6 in Bengaluru.

The league stage and the knockouts are being held two months apart from each other with red-ball cricket paving way for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season in late March. This is the first time that the premier domestic red-ball tournament will be played in the month of June in India.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the quarterfinals

Teams, quarterfinal line-ups

Seven toppers of the Elite Groups - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh directly qualified for the quarterfinals from the league stage.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand earned its spot in the last eight after a pre-quarterfinal win over plate-group winner Nagaland.

Knockouts schedule and line-ups

The Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinals will be played across four venues in Bengaluru.

No. Match Venue Dates Timing Telecast/Streaming Quarterfinal 1 Bengal vs Jharkhand Just Cricket Academy, Bengaluru June 6-10 9:30AM Hotstar Quarterfinal 2 Mumbai vs Uttarkhand KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur June 6-10 9:30AM Hotstar Quarterfinal 3 Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur June 6-10 9:30AM Star Sports network, Hotstar Quarterfinal 4 Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur June 6-10 9:30AM Hotstar

The winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Bengal/Jharkhand) faces winner of Quarterfinal 4 (Punjab/Madhya Pradesh in the the first semifinal. Likewise, the winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Mumbai/Uttarakhand) faces winner of Quarterfinal 3 (Karnataka/Uttar Pradesh) in the second semifinal.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to host the final from June 22-26.

No. Match Venue Dates Telecast/Streaming Semifinal 1 Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur June 14-18 Star Sports network, Hotstar Semifinal 2 Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3 Just Cricket Academy, Bengaluru June 14-18 Hotstar Final TBD M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru June 22-26 Star Sports network, Hotstar

Are fans/spectators allowed to watch the Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts?

According to the official release issued by the BCCI, spectators are not allowed into the stadium as the knockouts will be played under bio-bubble security. The release states: "The presence of spectators is prohibited as part of the regulations set out by the State and Health Regulatory Authorities under the bio secure protocol."

Bengaluru weather forecast

With the Ranji Trophy witnessing an unprecedented finish in June for the first time, the rains are expected to hit the knockouts in Bengaluru.

Overcast conditions and occasional thunderstorms are predicted in the week of the quarterfinals from June 6-10.

Date June 5 June 6 June 7 June 8 June 9 June 10 Probability of rain (day) 68% 67% 40% 70% <25% 40% Probability of rain (night) 84% 77% 66% 68% 25% 25%



* - forecast according to Accuweather.com

Squads