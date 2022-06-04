Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Quarterfinal schedule, dates, squads, streaming info, weather forecast Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Here's everything you need to know about the knockout matches that will begin in Bengaluru from June 6. Team Sportstar 04 June, 2022 08:59 IST Manish Pandey will lead a 20-member Karnataka squad against Uttar Pradesh in Quarterfinal 3 of the Ranji Trophy in Alur. - R.V. Moorthy Team Sportstar 04 June, 2022 08:59 IST The Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts will begin with the quarterfinal fixtures from June 6 in Bengaluru.The league stage and the knockouts are being held two months apart from each other with red-ball cricket paving way for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season in late March. This is the first time that the premier domestic red-ball tournament will be played in the month of June in India. Teams, quarterfinal line-ups Seven toppers of the Elite Groups - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh directly qualified for the quarterfinals from the league stage.Meanwhile, Jharkhand earned its spot in the last eight after a pre-quarterfinal win over plate-group winner Nagaland. Knockouts schedule and line-upsThe Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinals will be played across four venues in Bengaluru.No.MatchVenueDatesTimingTelecast/StreamingQuarterfinal 1Bengal vs JharkhandJust Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 6-109:30AMHotstarQuarterfinal 2 Mumbai vs UttarkhandKSCA Cricket (2) Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMHotstarQuarterfinal 3Karnataka vs Uttar PradeshKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMStar Sports network, HotstarQuarterfinal 4Punjab vs Madhya PradeshKSCA Cricket (3) Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMHotstar The winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Bengal/Jharkhand) faces winner of Quarterfinal 4 (Punjab/Madhya Pradesh in the the first semifinal. Likewise, the winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Mumbai/Uttarakhand) faces winner of Quarterfinal 3 (Karnataka/Uttar Pradesh) in the second semifinal. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to host the final from June 22-26.No.MatchVenueDatesTelecast/StreamingSemifinal 1Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur June 14-18Star Sports network, HotstarSemifinal 2Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3Just Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 14-18HotstarFinalTBDM Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruJune 22-26Star Sports network, Hotstar Are fans/spectators allowed to watch the Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts?According to the official release issued by the BCCI, spectators are not allowed into the stadium as the knockouts will be played under bio-bubble security. The release states: "The presence of spectators is prohibited as part of the regulations set out by the State and Health Regulatory Authorities under the bio secure protocol." Bengaluru weather forecastWith the Ranji Trophy witnessing an unprecedented finish in June for the first time, the rains are expected to hit the knockouts in Bengaluru.Overcast conditions and occasional thunderstorms are predicted in the week of the quarterfinals from June 6-10.Date June 5June 6June 7June 8June 9June 10Probability of rain (day)68%67%40%70% <25%40%Probability of rain (night)84%77%66%68%25%25%* - forecast according to Accuweather.com SquadsBengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Mohammad Shami**, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Kr. Gharami, Abhishek Porel, Mohd. Kaif, Ankit Mishra**Subject to BCCI clearanceMumbai: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer , Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi , Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.Karnataka: Manish Pandey (C), Samarth R (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Siddharth KV, Nischal D, Sharath Srinivas (WK), Sharath B R (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Gowtham K, Shubhang Hegde, Suchith J, Cariappa KC, Ronit More, Koushik V, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Venkatesh M, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kishan S Bedare.Punjab Squad: TBAJharkhand Squad: TBAUttarakhand Squad: TBAMadhya Pradesh Squad: TBAUttar Pradesh Squad: TBA