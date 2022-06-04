Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Quarterfinal schedule, dates, squads, streaming info, weather forecast

Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Here's everything you need to know about the knockout matches that will begin in Bengaluru from June 6.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 June, 2022 08:59 IST

Manish Pandey will lead a 20-member Karnataka squad against Uttar Pradesh in Quarterfinal 3 of the Ranji Trophy in Alur.   -  R.V. Moorthy

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 June, 2022 08:59 IST

The Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts will begin with the quarterfinal fixtures from June 6 in Bengaluru.

The league stage and the knockouts are being held two months apart from each other with red-ball cricket paving way for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season in late March. This is the first time that the premier domestic red-ball tournament will be played in the month of June in India.

READ: Ranji Trophy: Back to the grind in domestic cricket

READ: Saha unwilling to play Ranji Trophy knockouts

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the quarterfinals

Teams, quarterfinal line-ups

Seven toppers of the Elite Groups - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh directly qualified for the quarterfinals from the league stage.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand earned its spot in the last eight after a pre-quarterfinal win over plate-group winner Nagaland.

READ: Ranji Trophy 2022: Jharkhand records third-highest match aggregate by a team in first-class history

Knockouts schedule and line-ups

The Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinals will be played across four venues in Bengaluru.

No.MatchVenueDatesTimingTelecast/Streaming
Quarterfinal 1Bengal vs JharkhandJust Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 6-109:30AMHotstar
Quarterfinal 2 Mumbai vs UttarkhandKSCA Cricket (2) Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMHotstar
Quarterfinal 3Karnataka vs Uttar PradeshKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMStar Sports network, Hotstar
Quarterfinal 4Punjab vs Madhya PradeshKSCA Cricket (3) Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMHotstar

 

The winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Bengal/Jharkhand) faces winner of Quarterfinal 4  (Punjab/Madhya Pradesh in the the first semifinal. Likewise, the winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Mumbai/Uttarakhand) faces winner of Quarterfinal 3 (Karnataka/Uttar Pradesh) in the second semifinal.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to host the final from June 22-26.

No.MatchVenueDatesTelecast/Streaming
Semifinal 1Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur June 14-18Star Sports network, Hotstar
Semifinal 2Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3Just Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 14-18Hotstar
FinalTBDM Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruJune 22-26Star Sports network, Hotstar

 

Are fans/spectators allowed to watch the Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts?

According to the official release issued by the BCCI, spectators are not allowed into the stadium as the knockouts will be played under bio-bubble security. The release states: "The presence of spectators is prohibited as part of the regulations set out by the State and Health Regulatory Authorities under the bio secure protocol."

RELATED

 

Bengaluru weather forecast

With the Ranji Trophy witnessing an unprecedented finish in June for the first time, the rains are expected to hit the knockouts in Bengaluru.

Overcast conditions and occasional thunderstorms are predicted in the week of the quarterfinals from June 6-10.

Date June 5June 6June 7June 8June 9June 10
Probability of rain (day)68%67%40%70%  <25%40%
Probability of rain (night)84%77%66%68%25%25%


* - forecast according to Accuweather.com

Squads

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Mohammad Shami**, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Kr. Gharami, Abhishek Porel, Mohd. Kaif, Ankit Mishra

**Subject to BCCI clearance

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer , Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi , Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.

Karnataka: Manish Pandey (C), Samarth R (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Siddharth KV, Nischal D, Sharath Srinivas (WK), Sharath B R (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Gowtham K, Shubhang Hegde, Suchith J, Cariappa KC, Ronit More, Koushik V, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Venkatesh M, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kishan S Bedare.

Punjab Squad: TBA

Jharkhand Squad: TBA

Uttarakhand Squad: TBA

Madhya Pradesh Squad: TBA

Uttar Pradesh Squad: TBA

 

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :