Ranji Trophy 2022: Top five IPL stars in action in quarterfinals

After a two-month break, the Ranji Trophy resumes on Monday to conclude the 2021-22 domestic first-class season. After an absorbing first round, eight teams – Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh – remain in the competition, and they will fight it out this week for a spot in the semifinals.Numerous Indian Premier League (IPL) stars will be in action. Here are a few prominent names among them. Manish Pandey 1. Manish Pandey: The middle-order batter will lead Karnataka in the quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh at the KCA Cricket Ground in Alur, Bengaluru.Manish, a domestic stalwart who has played for India, endured a difficult IPL, scoring just 88 runs in six matches for Lucknow Super Giants, which had purchased his services for ₹4.60 crore at the IPL auction in February.READ | What will happen if rain stops play during the Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts in Bengaluru? In the Ranji Trophy, however, he has been among the runs, scoring 325 – including two centuries – in three first-class matches. Mayank Agarwal 2. Mayank Agarwal: The Karnataka opener was appointed captain of Punjab Kings for this season.The team underwhelmed again, finishing sixth after seven wins and seven losses. He, too, flopped with the bat, scoring a total of 196 runs in 13 matches and registering just a single half-century.Because of his India duties, he played just a single game in the Ranji Trophy this season, scoring 72 runs, including a half-century. Shahbaz Ahmed 3. Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz, primarily a left-arm spinner, has been garnering attention of late by showcasing his skills with the bat.In the first round of the Ranji Trophy, he helped Bengal win a tight contest against Baroda thanks to a rearguard effort with the bat. And he shone through in the IPL, too, providing good resistance with the bat lower down the order.ALSO READ | Shams Mulani, Mumbai's new wunderkind Shahbaz will play this week in the quarterfinal against Jharkhand in Bengaluru. Shubman Gill 4. Shubman Gill: The Punjab opener had a fruitful Indian Premier League, scoring 483 runs in 16 matches to help Gujarat Titans clinch the title in its first season. Because of his India duties, Gill hasn't yet played a single game in the Ranji Trophy. He will be available for the quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh. Rajat Patidar 5. Rajat Patidar: The Madhya Pradesh batter didn't play all the matches for his IPL team – Royal Challengers Bangalore – but contributed when it mattered. His unbeaten 112 was the fourth 100-plus score registered by an uncapped Indian player in the IPL. And he scored those runs in the knockout round to give the Royal Challengers a good chance of winning its first title.ALSO READ | Shubman Gill available for Punjab vs MP Ranji Trophy quarterfinal Patidar will serve as vice-captain for the Madhya Pradesh team for the quarterfinal against Punjab.