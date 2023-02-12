Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Leading run-getters after semifinal

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Leading run scorer list going into the final between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Team Sportstar
12 February, 2023 15:34 IST
Mayank Agarwal celebrates his double century during the second day of the 2nd semifinal cricket match of the Ranji Trophy between Karnataka and Saurashtra.

Mayank Agarwal celebrates his double century during the second day of the 2nd semifinal cricket match of the Ranji Trophy between Karnataka and Saurashtra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bengal thumped Madhya Pradesh by 306 runs, and Saurashtra beat Karnataka by four wickets in the semifinal to book their births in the Ranji Trophy final scheduled to start on February 16th.

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Highest wicket-takers after semifinal

The Karnataka skipper’s valiant double century went in vain as his team slipped against Arpit Vasavada’s men at M. Chinnaswamy. However, his 304-run contribution in the semifinal propelled him to the top of the leading run-getters in Ranji Trophy 2022/23.

Dhruv Shorey of Delhi and Sachin Baby of Kerala slipped to second and third, respectively, while Saurashtra’s captain Arpit Vasavada jumped to the fourth spot with 826 runs.

Here is the list of leading run-getters in the season so far:

