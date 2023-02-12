Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Leading run-getters after semifinal

Bengal thumped Madhya Pradesh by 306 runs, and Saurashtra beat Karnataka by four wickets in the semifinal to book their births in the Ranji Trophy final scheduled to start on February 16th.

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Highest wicket-takers after semifinal

The Karnataka skipper’s valiant double century went in vain as his team slipped against Arpit Vasavada’s men at M. Chinnaswamy. However, his 304-run contribution in the semifinal propelled him to the top of the leading run-getters in Ranji Trophy 2022/23.

Dhruv Shorey of Delhi and Sachin Baby of Kerala slipped to second and third, respectively, while Saurashtra’s captain Arpit Vasavada jumped to the fourth spot with 826 runs.

Here is the list of leading run-getters in the season so far: