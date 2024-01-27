MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Jagadeesan double century helps TN dominate Chandigarh; AP off to solid start after Hyderabad declares at 615/4

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Today: Catch the highlights and updates from Day 2 of the Round 4 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

Updated : Jan 27, 2024 13:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul in action.
Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul in action. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu
Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul in action. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 2 of Round 4 Ranji Trophy matches.
  • January 27, 2024 13:16
    Double century up for Jagadeesan!
  • January 27, 2024 12:54
    Piyush, Gani frustrate Kerala

    Praveen Chandran: Piyush and Gani have scored briskly after lunch as Bihar progresses towards 100. The third wicket stand is hurting Kerala. BIH 98/2

  • January 27, 2024 12:45
    Andhra 431 all out

    Andhra finishes with 431 on board against Chattisgarh, thanks to Hanuma Vihari’s 347-ball 183

  • January 27, 2024 12:11
    Pondy 37/1 at lunch
  • January 27, 2024 12:03
    Tamil Nadu 339/2 vs Chandigarh at lunch

    Dipak Raghav: Lunch on day 2. TN 339/2. Jagadeesan inching towards his second double-hundred of the season. The local lad is batting well on 186 and has hit eight boundaries and a six so far today. TN ahead by 228 runs. 118 runs in the session in 36 overs.

  • January 27, 2024 11:49
    TN on cuise control

    Dipak Raghav: Chandigarh tied down TN for a while but the hosts have found the boundaries again and increased their lead past 200. 30 overs done in the session and TN have managed 93 runs. 314/2. Lead now 203.

  • January 27, 2024 11:41
    Bihar 66/2 at lunch

    Praveen Chandran: Bihar 66/2 at lunch. Piyush and Gani have counterattacked to take Bihar to 66/2. Piyush is batting on 26 and Gani on 15.

  • January 27, 2024 11:40
    Day 2 lunch - scores

    Bengal 327/7 vs Assam

    Tripura 48/4 vs Karnataka 241 

    Himachal Pradesh 162/5 vs Odisha

    Bihar 66/2 vs Kerala

    Jharkhand 114/5 vs Vidarbha 204 

    Nagaland 190 vs Sikkim 173 

    Andhra 424/8 vs Chhattisgarh

    Tamil Nadu 339/2 vs Chandigarh 111

    Gujarat 114/5 vs Railways 313

    Services 350/6 vs Saurashtra

    Meghalaya 38/2 vs Mizoram 359 

    Arunachal Pradesh 95/1, 172 vs Hyderabad 615/4d

    Uttarakhand 218/5 vs Delhi 147

    Goa 2/0, 104 vs Punjab 190 

    Rajasthan 187/5 vs Manipur 159

    J & K 457 vs Baroda

    Uttar Pradesh 160/5 vs Mumbai 198

    Maharashtra 4/0 vs Haryana 195 

    Pondicherry 37/1 vs Madhya Pradesh 238

  • January 27, 2024 11:33
    Bihar 60/2

    Praveen Chandran: Some wayward bowling from Kerala as Piyush and Gani help themselves to boundaries to take Bihar past fifty. Bihar scoring at a fast clip and moves to 60/2 after 12 overs.

  • January 27, 2024 11:18
    HYD vs AP

    Hyderabad declared for 615/4 powered by a triple century from Tanmay and a century from Rahul. Arunachal is currently one down for 41 

  • January 27, 2024 11:16
    Bihar 29/2

    Praveen Chandran: Kerala getting constant breakthroughs. Akhin cleans up Babul Kumar (16) with an inswinger. The batter misses the flick and the ball cannons onto the stumps.

  • January 27, 2024 10:55
    Pradosh falls for 105

    Pradosh is dimissed leg-before for 105. Chandigarh get their 2nd breakthrough. TN 278/2. lead by 167 runs.

  • January 27, 2024 10:55
    Pondy vs MP resumes
  • January 27, 2024 10:54
    Early jolt for Bihar

    Praveen Chandran: Debutant Akhin Sattar strikes in his first over as Sraman Nigrodh is caught behind by Vishnu Raj for a duck. Babul Kumar and Piyush strikes crisp boundaries to show positive intent. Bihar 25/1

  • January 27, 2024 10:43
    Pondy vs MP - Play stopped due to rain
  • January 27, 2024 10:27
    UP 92/1

    Shivam Sharma and Samarth SIngh have added 46 runs for the second wicket as Uttar Pradesh still trails by 107 runs. Mumbai were bundled out for 198 in the first innings yesterday

  • January 27, 2024 10:12
    Kerala all out 227 vs Bihar

    Praveen Chandran: Shreyas Gopal holes out, caught by Veer Pratap at long on off left arm spinner Ashutosh Aman for 137. 

    The last wicket pair Between Shreyas and Akhin added 51 runs with Shreyas scoring all the runs. Akhin remained unbeaten on zero while facing 17 balls.

  • January 27, 2024 10:08
    Tanmay departs for 366

    Two quick wickets for Arunachal and this time it’s Tanmay who falls! The 28-year-old falls for an extraordinary 181-ball 366! 

  • January 27, 2024 10:05
    MP 237 all out

  • January 27, 2024 10:04
    A sigh of relief for Arunachal Pradesh?

    Arunachal Pradesh finally gets a breakthrough! Pampana dismisses Abhirath for 37. But Hyderabad is cruising through nonetheless as Tanmay Agarwal is still unbeaten with a 180-ball 366! 

  • January 27, 2024 09:56
    KER vs BIH begins

    Praveen Chandran: Play begins with Bihar’s slower bowlers operating. Shreyas into attack mode early picks two boundaries as Kerala moves to 215/9

  • January 27, 2024 09:53
    Pondy in control
  • January 27, 2024 09:41
    TN looks to continue dominance
  • January 27, 2024 09:39
    Pondy aims to cap off a comeback
  • January 27, 2024 09:38
    Update from KER vs BIH

    Praveen Chandran: Delayed start due to bad light. The match to start at 10 a.m. and players go through the warm up routine.

  • January 27, 2024 09:36
    Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh begins

    Hyderabad, after a successful day one, putting a whopping 529/1 powered by a swashbuckling triple ton from Tanmay Agarwal, leads by 357 runs against Arunachal Pradesh. Tanmay is unbeaten at 323 while his partner Abhirath Reddy is on a 25-ball 19

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal hits fastest first-class triple hundred

    Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal on Friday hammered the fastest first-class triple hundred against Arunachal Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy round four match at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

  • January 27, 2024 09:11
    KER v BIH delayed

    The match between Kerala and Bihar is yet again delayed due to bad light. THe fixture lost close to an hour or so on day one as well 

    Kerala 203/9

  • January 27, 2024 09:01
    Day 2 gets underway

    The day two of round four fixtures are underway: 

    Bengal still going strong at 255/4 vs Assam

    Nagaland 74/5 vs Sikkim, trails by 99 runs

    Karnataka 241 all out vs Tripura

  • January 27, 2024 08:31
    Day 1 scores

    Bengal 242/4 vs Assam 

    Nagaland 25/5 vs Sikkim 173

    Andhra 277/4 vs Chhattisgarh

    Jharkhand 10/3 vs Vidarbha 204

    Himachal Pradesh 80/1 vs Odisha 138 

    Karnataka 241/8 vs Tripura 

    J & K 359/4 vs Baroda

    Tamil Nadu 221/1 vs Chandigarh 111

    Kerala 203/9 vs Bihar

    Madhya Pradesh 224/7 vs Pondicherry

    Railways 313 vs Gujarat 

    Punjab 95/4 vs Goa 104 

    Uttar Pradesh 53/1 vs Mumbai 198

    Rajasthan 74/3 vs Manipur

    Services 274/4 vs Saurashtra

    Uttarakhand 98/4 vs Delhi 147

    Mizoram 342/7 vs Meghalaya

    Haryana 87/5 vs Maharashtra

    Hyderabad 529/1 vs Arunachal Pradesh 172

  • January 27, 2024 08:05
    Streaming/telecast information

    Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere

