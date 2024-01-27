Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Jagadeesan double century helps TN dominate Chandigarh; AP off to solid start after Hyderabad declares at 615/4

Key Updates
- January 27, 2024 13:16Double century up for Jagadeesan!
- January 27, 2024 12:54Piyush, Gani frustrate Kerala
Praveen Chandran: Piyush and Gani have scored briskly after lunch as Bihar progresses towards 100. The third wicket stand is hurting Kerala. BIH 98/2
- January 27, 2024 12:45Andhra 431 all out
Andhra finishes with 431 on board against Chattisgarh, thanks to Hanuma Vihari’s 347-ball 183
- January 27, 2024 12:11Pondy 37/1 at lunch
- January 27, 2024 12:03Tamil Nadu 339/2 vs Chandigarh at lunch
Dipak Raghav: Lunch on day 2. TN 339/2. Jagadeesan inching towards his second double-hundred of the season. The local lad is batting well on 186 and has hit eight boundaries and a six so far today. TN ahead by 228 runs. 118 runs in the session in 36 overs.
- January 27, 2024 11:49TN on cuise control
Dipak Raghav: Chandigarh tied down TN for a while but the hosts have found the boundaries again and increased their lead past 200. 30 overs done in the session and TN have managed 93 runs. 314/2. Lead now 203.
- January 27, 2024 11:41Bihar 66/2 at lunch
Praveen Chandran: Bihar 66/2 at lunch. Piyush and Gani have counterattacked to take Bihar to 66/2. Piyush is batting on 26 and Gani on 15.
- January 27, 2024 11:40Day 2 lunch - scores
Bengal 327/7 vs Assam
Tripura 48/4 vs Karnataka 241
Himachal Pradesh 162/5 vs Odisha
Bihar 66/2 vs Kerala
Jharkhand 114/5 vs Vidarbha 204
Nagaland 190 vs Sikkim 173
Andhra 424/8 vs Chhattisgarh
Tamil Nadu 339/2 vs Chandigarh 111
Gujarat 114/5 vs Railways 313
Services 350/6 vs Saurashtra
Meghalaya 38/2 vs Mizoram 359
Arunachal Pradesh 95/1, 172 vs Hyderabad 615/4d
Uttarakhand 218/5 vs Delhi 147
Goa 2/0, 104 vs Punjab 190
Rajasthan 187/5 vs Manipur 159
J & K 457 vs Baroda
Uttar Pradesh 160/5 vs Mumbai 198
Maharashtra 4/0 vs Haryana 195
Pondicherry 37/1 vs Madhya Pradesh 238
- January 27, 2024 11:33Bihar 60/2
Praveen Chandran: Some wayward bowling from Kerala as Piyush and Gani help themselves to boundaries to take Bihar past fifty. Bihar scoring at a fast clip and moves to 60/2 after 12 overs.
- January 27, 2024 11:18HYD vs AP
Hyderabad declared for 615/4 powered by a triple century from Tanmay and a century from Rahul. Arunachal is currently one down for 41
- January 27, 2024 11:16Bihar 29/2
Praveen Chandran: Kerala getting constant breakthroughs. Akhin cleans up Babul Kumar (16) with an inswinger. The batter misses the flick and the ball cannons onto the stumps.
- January 27, 2024 10:55Pradosh falls for 105
Pradosh is dimissed leg-before for 105. Chandigarh get their 2nd breakthrough. TN 278/2. lead by 167 runs.
- January 27, 2024 10:55Pondy vs MP resumes
- January 27, 2024 10:54Early jolt for Bihar
Praveen Chandran: Debutant Akhin Sattar strikes in his first over as Sraman Nigrodh is caught behind by Vishnu Raj for a duck. Babul Kumar and Piyush strikes crisp boundaries to show positive intent. Bihar 25/1
- January 27, 2024 10:43Pondy vs MP - Play stopped due to rain
- January 27, 2024 10:27UP 92/1
Shivam Sharma and Samarth SIngh have added 46 runs for the second wicket as Uttar Pradesh still trails by 107 runs. Mumbai were bundled out for 198 in the first innings yesterday
- January 27, 2024 10:12Kerala all out 227 vs Bihar
Praveen Chandran: Shreyas Gopal holes out, caught by Veer Pratap at long on off left arm spinner Ashutosh Aman for 137.
The last wicket pair Between Shreyas and Akhin added 51 runs with Shreyas scoring all the runs. Akhin remained unbeaten on zero while facing 17 balls.
- January 27, 2024 10:08Tanmay departs for 366
Two quick wickets for Arunachal and this time it’s Tanmay who falls! The 28-year-old falls for an extraordinary 181-ball 366!
- January 27, 2024 10:05MP 237 all out
- January 27, 2024 10:04A sigh of relief for Arunachal Pradesh?
Arunachal Pradesh finally gets a breakthrough! Pampana dismisses Abhirath for 37. But Hyderabad is cruising through nonetheless as Tanmay Agarwal is still unbeaten with a 180-ball 366!
- January 27, 2024 09:56KER vs BIH begins
Praveen Chandran: Play begins with Bihar’s slower bowlers operating. Shreyas into attack mode early picks two boundaries as Kerala moves to 215/9
- January 27, 2024 09:53Pondy in control
- January 27, 2024 09:41TN looks to continue dominance
- January 27, 2024 09:39Pondy aims to cap off a comeback
- January 27, 2024 09:38Update from KER vs BIH
Praveen Chandran: Delayed start due to bad light. The match to start at 10 a.m. and players go through the warm up routine.
- January 27, 2024 09:36Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh begins
Hyderabad, after a successful day one, putting a whopping 529/1 powered by a swashbuckling triple ton from Tanmay Agarwal, leads by 357 runs against Arunachal Pradesh. Tanmay is unbeaten at 323 while his partner Abhirath Reddy is on a 25-ball 19
- January 27, 2024 09:11KER v BIH delayed
The match between Kerala and Bihar is yet again delayed due to bad light. THe fixture lost close to an hour or so on day one as well
Kerala 203/9
- January 27, 2024 09:01Day 2 gets underway
The day two of round four fixtures are underway:
Bengal still going strong at 255/4 vs Assam
Nagaland 74/5 vs Sikkim, trails by 99 runs
Karnataka 241 all out vs Tripura
- January 27, 2024 08:31Day 1 scores
Bengal 242/4 vs Assam
Nagaland 25/5 vs Sikkim 173
Andhra 277/4 vs Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand 10/3 vs Vidarbha 204
Himachal Pradesh 80/1 vs Odisha 138
Karnataka 241/8 vs Tripura
J & K 359/4 vs Baroda
Tamil Nadu 221/1 vs Chandigarh 111
Kerala 203/9 vs Bihar
Madhya Pradesh 224/7 vs Pondicherry
Railways 313 vs Gujarat
Punjab 95/4 vs Goa 104
Uttar Pradesh 53/1 vs Mumbai 198
Rajasthan 74/3 vs Manipur
Services 274/4 vs Saurashtra
Uttarakhand 98/4 vs Delhi 147
Mizoram 342/7 vs Meghalaya
Haryana 87/5 vs Maharashtra
Hyderabad 529/1 vs Arunachal Pradesh 172
- January 27, 2024 08:05Streaming/telecast information
Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere
