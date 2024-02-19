Ranji Trophy quarterfinal fixtures, schedule: TN to host Saurashtra; Baroda travels to Mumbai; Karnataka to face Vidarbha

The group stage of the 2023-24 season concluded on Monday with the top two teams from the four Elite groups making it to the quarterfinal which begin on Friday, February 23.

The four group winners will face the second-placed teams from a different group at home. Vidarbha, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh finished top in their respective groups.

The top two teams from the Plate division, Hyderabad and Meghalaya will qualify for the Elite Group next season, while the two bottom teams across the four groups, Manipur and Goa, will be relegated to the Plate division.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinal fixtures (home team first) QF1: Vidarbha vs Karnataka QF2: Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra QF3: Mumbai vs Baroda QF4: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Matches start on February 23,2024 at 9:30 am IST