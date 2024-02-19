MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy quarterfinal fixtures, schedule: TN to host Saurashtra; Baroda travels to Mumbai; Karnataka to face Vidarbha

Ranji Trophy: Here is the 2023-24 quarterfinals schedule and fixture list after the end of the league stage on Monday.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 16:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stage of the 2023-24 season concluded on Monday with the top two teams from the four Elite groups making it to the quarterfinal.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stage of the 2023-24 season concluded on Monday with the top two teams from the four Elite groups making it to the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/ The Hindu
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stage of the 2023-24 season concluded on Monday with the top two teams from the four Elite groups making it to the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/ The Hindu

The group stage of the 2023-24 season concluded on Monday with the top two teams from the four Elite groups making it to the quarterfinal which begin on Friday, February 23.

The four group winners will face the second-placed teams from a different group at home. Vidarbha, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh finished top in their respective groups.

The top two teams from the Plate division, Hyderabad and Meghalaya will qualify for the Elite Group next season, while the two bottom teams across the four groups, Manipur and Goa, will be relegated to the Plate division.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinal fixtures
(home team first)
QF1: Vidarbha vs Karnataka
QF2: Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra
QF3: Mumbai vs Baroda
QF4: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra
Matches start on February 23,2024 at 9:30 am IST

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

