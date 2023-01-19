Day 2 Recap - Kerala vs Karnataka

When off-spinner Vaishak Chandran clean bowled Karnataka opener R.Samarth’s defence in the first over, the signs were ominous for the visitor. But skipper Mayank Agarwal’s classy unbeaten 87 put his side in control at the end of the second day’s play in the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College ground on Wednesday.

Karnataka, in reply to Kerala’s first innings total of 342, recovered from the early loss of its opener to score 137 for two at stumps. Mayank looked comfortable against spinners and medium pacers. He resurrected the innings with Devdutt Padikkal (29), adding 89 runs for the second wicket, which wrested the initiative from Kerala.

-M.R. Praveen Chandran