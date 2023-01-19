Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Day 3 coverage of Ranji Trophy Round 6 matches. This is Dhruva Prasad and Abhishek Saini getting you the latest updates.
Assam 120/4 vs Tamil Nadu 540; Assam trails by 420 runs.
Karnataka 137/2 vs Kerala 342; Karnataka trails by 205 runs.
Delhi 316/7 vs Mumbai 293; Delhi leads by 23 runs.
Saurashtra 122/3 vs Andhra 415; Saurashtra trails by 293 runs.
Nagaland 186/5 vs Himachal Pradesh 346; Nagaland trails by 160 runs.
Uttar Pradesh 257/4 vs Odisha 226; Uttar Pradesh leads by 31 runs.
Baroda 101/3 & 86 vs Uttarakhand 199; Baroda trails by 12 runs.
Goa 281/5 vs Services 175; Goa leads by 106 runs.
Jharkhand 250/3 vs Pondicherry 231; Jharkhand leads by 19 runs.
Madhya Pradesh 150/6 vs Punjab 443; Madhya Pradesh trails by 293 runs.
Chandigarh 212/2 vs Railways 386; Chandigarh trails by 174 runs.
Jammu & Kashmir 241/3 vs Tripura
Gujarat 6/1 & 256 vs Vidarbha 74 & 254; Gujarat needs 67 runs to win
Hyderabad 176/5 vs Maharashtra 385; Hyderabad trails by 209 runs.
Chhattisgarh 198/9 vs Rajasthan 360; Chhattisgarh trails by 172 runs.
Haryana 163 vs Bengal 419; Bengal leads 256 runs.
Plate Semifinal: Sikkim 85/4 & 229 vs Manipur 166; Sikkim leads by 148 runs.
Plate Semifinal: Bihar 28/0 & 428 vs Meghalaya 134; Bihar leads by 322 runs.
Plate 5th Position Play-Off: Mizoram 332/6 vs Arunachal Pradesh 199; Mizoram leads by 133 runs.
When off-spinner Vaishak Chandran clean bowled Karnataka opener R.Samarth’s defence in the first over, the signs were ominous for the visitor. But skipper Mayank Agarwal’s classy unbeaten 87 put his side in control at the end of the second day’s play in the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College ground on Wednesday.
Karnataka, in reply to Kerala’s first innings total of 342, recovered from the early loss of its opener to score 137 for two at stumps. Mayank looked comfortable against spinners and medium pacers. He resurrected the innings with Devdutt Padikkal (29), adding 89 runs for the second wicket, which wrested the initiative from Kerala.
-M.R. Praveen Chandran
Andhra batter Ashwin Hebbar’s maiden First Class century stalled Saurashtra’s progress on day two of their Ranji Trophy sixth-round clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.
While Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat had hoped to restrict the opposition to 300 after the opening day, Andhra, fuelled by Ashwin’s 109 (198b, 12x4, 1x6), posted 415 in its first innings.
After adding 159, for the loss of five wickets, to its overnight total, Andhra crippled Saurashtra with early scalps before Sheldon Jackson (63*) and Arpit Vasavada (21*) led the home team to 122 for three at stumps.
-Lalith Kalidas
Pradosh Ranjan Paul (153, 212b, 16x4) and Vijay Shankar (112, 187b, 7x4, 1x6) are going through one of the best phases of their careers as they slammed their respective third centuries of the season on Wednesday.
Their tons powered Tamil Nadu to a mammoth 540 in the first innings against Assam on day two of the Ranji Trophy clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The home team then pressed home the advantage by reducing Assam to 120 for four at stumps.
-S. Dipak Ragav
With its backs to the wall, Delhi is providing its stiffest resistance so far this season. Much of day two of its Ranji Trophy contest against Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was spent establishing a foundation for a first-innings lead.
A determined if dour partnership of 195 (343b) between Vaibhav Rawal (114, 195b, 16x4) and Himmat Singh (85, 167b, 7x4, 2x6) led Delhi to 316/7 and pushed Mumbai to the backfoot and needing a lot to do to redeem itself in the second half of the tussle.
-Abhishek Mukherjee
When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
Ranji Trophy Round 6 fixtures will be played from Tuesday, January 17 to Friday, January 20. The matches will start from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?
A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.
Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.