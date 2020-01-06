Ranji Trophy 2019-20: No play on final day, Delhi gains three points

Intermittent drizzle, following early morning rains, ensured that there was no play on the fourth and final day of the Delhi-Punjab Ranji Trophy match here on Monday.

The match was eventually called off at 1 pm. Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey was adjudged Man of the Match for his 96. From this drawn encounter, Delhi received three points and Punjab, one.

Punjab will face Kerala from January 11. Delhi will prepare for defending champion Vidarbha ahead of its home encounter, from January 19, at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.