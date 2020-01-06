Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy 2019-20: No play on final day, Delhi gains three points Intermittent drizzle, following early morning rains, ensured that there was no play on the fourth and final day of the Delhi-Punjab Ranji Trophy match. Rakesh Rao Mohali 06 January, 2020 17:07 IST Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey in action against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 fixture in Mohali. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Rakesh Rao Mohali 06 January, 2020 17:07 IST Intermittent drizzle, following early morning rains, ensured that there was no play on the fourth and final day of the Delhi-Punjab Ranji Trophy match here on Monday.The match was eventually called off at 1 pm. Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey was adjudged Man of the Match for his 96. From this drawn encounter, Delhi received three points and Punjab, one.Punjab will face Kerala from January 11. Delhi will prepare for defending champion Vidarbha ahead of its home encounter, from January 19, at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.Brief scores: Punjab 313 & 44/4 (G Mann 15; S Singh 2/21) drew with Delhi 339 (D Shorey 96, N Rana 92; A Singh 3/73) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.