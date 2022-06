Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Day 2: Sarfaraz, Mulani aim to push MUM past 300

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

AT STUMPS, DAY 1: MUMBAI 245/5 IN 90 OVERS (REPORT)

PLAYING XI

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya, Parth Sahani.

The teams (from) Mumbai : Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Suved Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan. Coach: Amol Muzumdar.

: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Suved Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan. Coach: Amol Muzumdar. Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Rakesh Thakur, Vikrant Bhadoria, Ankit Sharma, Omkarnath Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Arham Aquil. Coach: Chandrakant Pandit.

Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Rakesh Thakur, Vikrant Bhadoria, Ankit Sharma, Omkarnath Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Arham Aquil. Coach: Chandrakant Pandit. Umpires: Virender Sharma and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.

Match referee: Manu Nayyar.

Play starts at 9.30 a.m.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RANJI TROPHY 2021-22 FINAL LIVE?