Pacer K. V. Sasikanth claimed a five-wicket haul (5/68) to help Andhra record a convincing, 154-run win over Hyderabad on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex on Friday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 75 for two, chasing a target of 401, Hyderabad was never really in the hunt once Sasikanth removed the well-set southpaw K. Rohit Rayudu (46, 66b, 8x4) in the first over of the morning, forcing him to edge to wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat.

And, in the same over Sasikanth, 27, got rid of wicketkeeper-batter Bhavesh Seth (0), also caught behind.

Chandan Sahani, playing his second Ranji match, scored his second fifty (56, 87b, 10x4) of the tournament and put on a face-saving stand of 63 off 112 balls with all-rounder T. Ravi Teja before the latter nicked to Bharat.

Soon, Sahani was cleaned up by pacer Nithish Kumar Reddy (169 for six in 56th over) and after that despite some lusty hits by the lower-order M. Shashank (33, 37b, 2x4, 3x6), it was all over bar the shouting for Hyderabad.

For Andhra, debutant pacer K. Sudharsan (3/48) complemented the efforts of Sasikanth to ensure Hyderabad didn’t have any escape routes on the final day.

This is the third straight defeat for Hyderabad this season having lost to Mumbai and Assam in the previous two games.

For Andhra, this is the second outright win. It has 12 points from four games while Hyderabad continues to be at the bottom of the table with one point.

The scores:Andhra - 1st innings: 135

Hyderabad - 1st innings: 197

Andhra - 2nd innings: 462

Hyderabad - 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal b Sasikanth 21, Pragnay Reddy c Tapaswi b Sudharsan 0, K. Rohit Rayudu c Bharat b Sasikanth 46, Alankrit Agarwal c Sasikanth b Sudharsan 35, Bhavesh Seth c Bharat b Sasikanth 0, Chandan Sahani b Nithish 56, T. Ravi Teja c Bharat b Sasikanth 22, Bhagath Varma c Sudharsan b Sasikanth 11, M. Shashank c Vihari b Shoaib 33, C.T.L. Rakshann c Bharat b Sudharsan 0, Kartikeya Kak not out 16.

Extras: (lb-5, w-1) 6

Total: (all out in 73.3 overs) 246

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-45, 3-75, 4-75, 5-157, 6-169, 7-185, 8-194, 9-200, 10-246

Andhra bowling: Sasikanth 23-9-68-5, Sudharsan 17-2-48-3, Nithish 18-3-49-1, Shoaib 10.3-2-58-1, Tapaswi 5-0-18-0.

Result: Andhra won by 154 runs.