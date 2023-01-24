Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1: TN rebuilds vs Saurashtra; Jharkhand collapses v Karnataka; Mumbai gets two Maharashtra wickets

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy Round 7. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini providing you the updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Points table and standings before Round 7 fixtures

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Qualification scenarios for quarterfinals

Third wicket for Kerala

Wicket! Jalaj Saxena strikes after starting off with two maidens. Sagar Udeshi gets a top edge off a sweep and Rohan Prem takes a skier at square-leg. Pondicherry 19/3. #RanjiTrophy#CAPvKER@sportstarweb — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) January 24, 2023

Jharkhand 57/4 in 21 overs v Karnataka

Huge collapse for Jharkhand as Krishnappa Gowtham picks up three wickets in just five overs for Karnataka.

Hyderabad 28/0 in 10 overs

V. V. Subrahmanyam: Hyderabad, electing to bat, off to cautious start scoring 28 for no loss in 10 overs against Delhi in Hyderabad.

Positive start for Kerala

Pondicherry 9/2 in 5 overs. Kerala pacers Thampi and Nidheesh have kept a stranglehold on the runs. Thampi has got the ball to move around while Nidheesh has pulled his length back. Both have been rewarded with a wicket each. #RanjiTrophy2023#CAPvKER@sportstarweb — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) January 24, 2023

TN 17/1 in 9 overs v SAU

Chetan Sakariya and Chirag Jani have bowled brilliantly from both ends. Sai Sudharsan and Baba Aparajith are aiming to rebuild after Jani removed N Jagadeesan in the second over.

MUM v MAH

Shayan Acharya: It was a good toss to win for Mumbai. Making the most of the early conditions, Tushar Deshpande struck on the first delivery of the day as Pavan Shah was caught at gully by Ajinkya Rahane on a duck.

In a virtual pre-quarterfinal, Mumbai missed out on the services of Sarfaraz Khan, who is down with a viral fever. He skipped the training on Monday, even though the Mumbai team management was confident of his availability. However, he did not recover, forcing the team management to bring in Suved Parkar as a substitute. Young Divyaansh Saxena, who scored a double century against Saurashtra for Mumbai’s U-25 team, also made the cut.

Maharashtra has lost two quick wickets in PH Shah and Naushad Shaikh.

Perfect opportunity for the players to impress national selectors Salil Ankola and Subroto Banerjee, who are in attendance.

Tushar Deshpande strikes in the first ball of the day. Maharashtra 0-1. @sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/3ND4dxnAni — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) January 24, 2023

Bengal v Odisha - Start delayed

Y.B. Sarangi updates: The start of the Bengal v Odisha match at Eden Gardens has been delayed due to damp pitch. The umpires will take a call after inspecting the pitch at 10:45 am

Another wicket for Kerala

Dhruva: Nidheesh removes captain Rohit for a duck as he gets a leading edge to mid-off. Pondicherry 1/2.

Early blow for TN

N Jagadeesan has fallen caught-behind as Chirag Jani breaks through in his first over for Saurashtra. TN 6/1 in 1.4 overs.

Kerala strikes early

Dhruva Prasad from Pondicherry: Basil Thampi strikes fourth ball of the day as Neyan edges behind. He was dropped off the second ball at second slip. Pondicherry 0/1.

Jadeja leads Saurashtra to the field

Jadeja's men take the field against Tamil Nadu. Chetan Sakariya opens the attack against TN openers Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan.@sportstarweb#RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/0P0vKbtGpa — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 24, 2023

Jharkhand 21/0 in 6.1 overs v Karnataka

Jharkhand would need to pull off an upset to seal its spot in the knockouts without fretting about other teams in the group. A first-innings lead could also make it easier for the home side as it opted to bat first. Kumar Deobrat and Aryaman Sen have built a safe start.

No Sarfaraz for Mumbai!

Shayan Acharya pings from Mumbai: No Sarfaraz Khan for Mumbai. He was down with a fever and did not attend the training session yesterday. Divyaansh Saxena makes it to the side after some prolific knocks with the U25 team.

Big match for Kerala

An outright wouldn’t also be enough for Kerala to go through to the knockouts. Nevertheless, it would hope to put its best foot forward.

Huddle time for Kerala. Some thoughtful faces in the circle. #RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/BupIAl5hXk — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) January 24, 2023

TOSS UPDATES

⦿ Bengal v Odisha - Start delayed

Bengal v Odisha - Start delayed ⦿ Andhra v Assam - Assam won the toss and elected to bat

Andhra v Assam - Assam won the toss and elected to bat ⦿ Jharkhand v Karnataka - Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat.

Jharkhand v Karnataka - Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat. ⦿ Chhattisgarh v Goa - Chhattisgarh won the toss and elected to bat.

Chhattisgarh v Goa - Chhattisgarh won the toss and elected to bat. ⦿ Haryana v Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to bowl.

Haryana v Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to bowl. ⦿ Himachal v UP - Match delayed

Himachal v UP - Match delayed ⦿ Baroda v Nagaland - Baroda won the toss and elected to bat.

Baroda v Nagaland - Baroda won the toss and elected to bat. ⦿ Hyderabad v Delhi - Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat.

Hyderabad v Delhi - Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat. ⦿ Mumbai v Maharashtra - Mumbai wont the toss and elected to bowl.

Mumbai v Maharashtra - Mumbai wont the toss and elected to bowl. ⦿ Tamil Nadu v Saurashtra - Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bat.

Tamil Nadu v Saurashtra - Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bat. ⦿ Pondicherry v Kerala - Kerala won the toss and elected to bowl.

Pondicherry v Kerala - Kerala won the toss and elected to bowl. ⦿ Rajasthan v Services - Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bowl.

Rajasthan v Services - Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bowl. ⦿ Punjab v Vidarbha - Match delayed

Punjab v Vidarbha - Match delayed ⦿ Chandigarh v J&K - Match delayed

Chandigarh v J&K - Match delayed ⦿ Madhya Pradesh v Tripura - MP won the toss and elected to bowl.

Madhya Pradesh v Tripura - MP won the toss and elected to bowl. ⦿ Gujarat v Railways - Railways won the toss and elected to bat

8:40 AM

In his first match for Saurashtra in over four years, Ravindra Jadeja will be making his First-Class captaincy debut at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Tamil Nadu. Jadeja is going through his specified training drills under the eyes of an NCA coach in Chepauk.

Ravindra Jadeja during warm-ups. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas

PREVIEW

Pondicherry vs Kerala

In a bid to secure its third-ever Ranji Trophy quarterfinals spot, Kerala will fancy its chances when it takes on bottom-placed Pondicherry in a must-win game here at the Siechem Stadium from Tuesday.

As the league stage heads down the home stretch to the quarterfinals, only an outright win will keep Kerala alive in a four-way race with Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Goa for the only vacant last-eight spot in the group. However, Kerala’s shock defeat to Goa and its draws, after conceding the first-innings advantage, against Rajasthan and Karnataka have ensured it no longer has its fate in its hands.

-Dhruva Prasad

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra

The much-decorated all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be leading Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in the Elite Group B match beginning at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Saurashtra is on top of the group with 26 points, closely followed by Maharashtra, 25, and Mumbai 23 and will look to top its group, having already secured qualification.

Tamil Nadu, with 15 points, defeated Assam in its last game and will be wanting to finish a season of some near misses and a few bitter disappointments on a high.

-S. Dinakar

Mumbai vs Maharashtra

What does Mumbai need to do to make it to the last-eight stage of the Ranji Trophy?

The 41-time champion has two options: either take a first-innings lead against Maharashtra in its last group stage match, beginning on Tuesday at the Brabourne Stadium, or aim for an outright win.

Placed third in Elite Group B, Mumbai has 23 points from six games, whereas Maharashtra is ahead with 25 points. When the two sides renew their rivalry, a first-innings lead will be enough for Maharashtra to reach the knockouts.

-Shayan Acharya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?

Ranji Trophy Round 7 fixtures will start from Tuesday, January 24 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?

A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.

Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?

The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.